Elden Ring seems to contain a tribute to the manga artist who inspired the Soulslike genre

Elden Ring appears to contain a tribute to Berserk, and its late author Kentaro Miura.

Yesterday on February 23, the Elden Ring subreddit post seen just below picked up a lot of attention. The post encourages Elden Ring fans to give thanks to the late Kentaro Miura, whose manga series Berserk inspired a lot of elements used throughout the Dark Souls games.

However, some Elden Ring fans think they've found an in-game tribute to Berserk's leading character, Guts. In the comments underneath the subreddit post, fans posted the weapon from Elden Ring seen just below, which many are claiming is a near-identical match to the greatsword that Guts typically wields.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

If this is a tribute to Guts, it's arguably FromSoftware's most overt in-game reference to the Berserk manga series. We'll only have a short while before we find out how this particular weapon plays for ourselves, when Elden Ring releases tomorrow on February 25 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

As for Kentaro Miura, the manga artist and writer sadly passed away last year in May 2021. Set in a dark medieval fantasy world, Berserk debuted in 1988, and was adapted into a 25-episode anime series in 1997. Following Miura's death in mid-2021, a Berserk chapter was published posthumously. At the time of Miura's death, Berserk had surpassed 50 copies in circulation, making it one of the most successful manga sagas of all time.

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse