Elden Ring players are already killing a boss they're not meant to

Elden Ring players are conquering the game's first boss - even though they're not meant to.

At the very beginning of Elden Ring, players face off against the Grafted Scion, a multi-limbed behemoth meant to instantly crush players and send them to a timely demise. However, less than 24 hours after FromSoftware's new game launched, players are figuring out how to overcome the Grafted Scion, and ultimately defeat the lumbering boss.

Well, that sure didn't take long. As our Elden Ring Grafted Scion boss guide explains, you're actually supposed to die at their spindly hands in the opening few minutes of FromSoftware's latest. Doing so will transport you to a brand new location, where you'll be given tools like the Flask of Crimson Tears that you'll no doubt need to actually survive Elden Ring.

What's really fascinating is that there's seriously no benefit to actually beating the Grafted Scion. As we explain in our aforementioned guide, you actually don't obtain anything by overcoming the seemingly insurmountable monster, as you can't keep or use the weapon that it drops, and you're meant to die anyway for story purposes.

Still, that hasn't stopped players from pummelling the Grafted Scion into the ground. Seasoned FromSoftware players might remember this was the case back when Bloodborne launched in 2015, as Hunters were expected to die in the face of the opening werewolf enemy, and thus be spirited away to the Hunter's Dream, where they'd get tools like Blood Vials vital to survival. Bloodborne's werewolf didn't stop players eventually killing it in 2015, and nearly seven years later, Elden Ring's Grafted Scion isn't stopped them either.

