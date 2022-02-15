Elden Ring PC system requirements are now official and wow they're a tall order

Elden Ring PC requirements have now been finalized after briefly popping up on Steam last week, and they're every bit as demanding as we'd feared.

Elden Ring - Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 60GB free space

Elden Ring - Recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 / 11

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 60GB free space

The minimum requirements shared on Twitter recently are functionally identical to the minimums which appeared a few days ago, with the only real difference being the suggested operating systems (Windows 11 is now recommended-only). That means the unusually high minimum RAM is legit, making Elden Ring one of the bigger memory hogs in recent memory. The PC ports of FromSoftware games have often launched a bit shakily with peculiar resource demands, but Elden Ring's insatiable hunger for RAM still comes as a surprise since the studio's most recent games only required a minimum of 4GB of RAM.

The minimum and recommended GPUs are also a bit surprising, especially on the Nvidia since the 1060 and 1070 are so close within their product line, but there is a pretty dramatic difference in VRAM, which checks out. Funnily enough, it also reinforces just how RAM-heavy Elden Ring will be – it's even after our video RAM.

Altogether, these are pretty steep PC system requirements considering Elden Ring is also launching on PS4 and Xbox One. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware didn't specify what levels of performance we can expect from these specs, but here's hoping most people can run the game reasonably smoothly.