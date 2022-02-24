The first Elden Ring update improves controls and fixes bugs

Elden Ring patch notes are here just before launch tomorrow.

Earlier today on February 24, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco released the full list of patch notes for FromSoftware's new game. Chiefly, this patch is focused on "improving the stability of the gameplay," with improved player controls, adjustment of background music, text adjustments, and balance adjustments for items and enemies throughout the new game.

Patch notes for #ELDENRING version 1.02 are available now. https://t.co/7D3tRz2f7J pic.twitter.com/15HJ7C9rVzFebruary 24, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, NPC fixes and adjustments are inbound with the new Elden Ring patch, as is a fix for dropped frame rates under "certain conditions." Finally, the new patch has fixed a text bug in certain languages, and also fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly while playing Elden Ring.

This is officially patch version 1.02 for Elden Ring, and it'll be available as soon as the game launches tomorrow. After so many years spent as a mystery, FromSoftware's latest game is finally launching around the world tomorrow on February 25, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms alike.

If you're wanting to get in on the action as soon as possible, you might want to purchase Elden Ring on PC, as it's launching up to six hours earlier on the platform in some regions. For what we made of FromSoftware's new adventure, you can head over to our full Elden Ring review for more.

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse