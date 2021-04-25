Early access registration is now open for The Witcher: Monster Slayer on Android

The Witcher spin-off mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, is looking for Android players to sign up for an early-access "soft-launch version" of the augmented-reality game.

Developed by Spokko – a member of the CD Projekt family – this augmented-reality RPG will be available on both Android and iOS devices, but right now, registration is limited to Android players.

"At the end of April we will draw the upcoming Witchers, who will be able to check the game before the global release in our technical soft-launch version for Google Play," the company says on the official website . "All news regardless [sic] of the early-access you can check in our social media channels. Join the hunt and become a professional Witcher during the next soft-launch for Google Play Android users!"

This summer, your hunt begins in The Witcher: Monster Slayer!We’re opening up registration for an early-access soft launch phase of the game on the Google Play Store.Right now, Android users can register for the early access opportunity here: https://t.co/03mkIQu5TE pic.twitter.com/i1hCgLB3J1April 22, 2021 See more

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a free-to-play ARG mobile game that will let you track, study, and fight monsters from the Witcher universe. As Alyssa explained when the game was announced back in August 2020 , think of The Witcher: Monster Slayer like Pokemon Go if all the Pokemon were bloodthirsty monsters lurking around every corner.

You'll explore the world around you in order to find, study, and slay monsters, with "time of day and real-life weather conditions that will help you gain the upper hand".

When you aren't cutting down monsters, you'll explore on a top-down map screen that converts your real-world surroundings into grassy fields, footpaths, and wagon trails along which you'll encounter traveling merchants to help you keep your monster-hunting essentials stocked up.