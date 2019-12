Even with all that%26rsquo;s on display this week, with all that%26rsquo;s been announced, the first stop we made on the E3 2010 show floor had to be Marvel vs Capcom 3. All we%26rsquo;d heard since its April reveal were a handful of screenshots and a few minor details, but today I was able to sit down and play-test this 10-years-in-the-making sequel.