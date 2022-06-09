Dying Light: Definitive Edition is a "grand finale" that includes 26 DLC

Dying Light is getting a Definitive Edition that includes all 26 DLC to wave goodbye to the parkour zombie game seven years after it was released.

This one is neatly called Dying Light: Definitive Edition, and it releases today (June 9) for most platforms with a discount of up to 70% off, though you’ll have to wait until a “later date” for a digital and retail release for the Nintendo Switch.

The swanky new edition includes the base game alongside every bit of DLC that’s been released for Dying Light, which amounts to 26 slices of new content to check out if you were wondering. That includes skin bundles and full-blown expansion packs.

If you already own the Platinum Edition of the game, you won’t need to shell out for the new version. Techland confirms that you’ll be automatically upgraded to the Definitive Edition so you don’t have to do anything. If you’re wondering if it’s worth the jump, that's five new bundles.

“This release marks an important moment in the history of Dying Light,” Techland says in a press release. “On the one hand, it’s a nod to seven years of immense love and support for this game; on the other, it’s the grand finale of our adventures in Harran. But let’s see what the future brings. And don’t worry – we will keep a steady reroll of previous events for you to enjoy.”

Techland is also giving away the Harran Tactical Unit for the low sum of nothing over the next two weeks. If you want to grab it for yourself, head to Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, the PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Techland’s goodbye to Dying Light comes months after the release of Dying Light 2. It remains to be seen if the devs will take a different approach to DLC with the sequel, though Techland suggests you "expect the unexpected" with Dying Light 2 DLC as the team wants to surprise people.

Here are more of the best zombie games that will take a bite out of you.