Dying Light 2's first story DLC has been delayed, but there's free content in June

Developer Techland has announced that the first piece of paid story DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been delayed to September, but the updated roadmap includes a major round of free content starting in June.

"We need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September," Techland says in a press release. "We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences. We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish."

This DLC was originally set to launch in June. The devs have previously noted that it will take place outside the Villedor city limits, and you'll be able to start it any time after you've reached the city. Another piece of story DLC is already planned for sometime in the future, and the devs have promised at least five years of support for the game.

The updated roadmap notes that free updates like a new game plus mode, new enemy mutations, and booster events are set to land by the end of May.

We'll also get a series of free content updates running from June through August, collectively known as Chapter 1: In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner. This will include photo mode, new enemies, missions, and bounties, and updates to the rank system.

Chapter 2, which does not yet have a full title, will run from September through November and include a similar array of additions.

