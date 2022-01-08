Dying Light 2 will take "at least" 500 hours to complete

Dying Light 2 will reportedly take "at least" 500 hours to complete.

Confirmation comes by way of a tweet from developer Techland earlier today, which announced: "To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours - almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!"

After a number of fans responded in disbelief – "Do you think this is a selling point?" asked one Twitterer – Techland added this second tweet a few hours later:

"Note: It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!"

To offset the growing complaints that 500 hours is too long for many players, Techland was forced to tweet a third time, too.

"500 hours is related to maxing out the game - finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry!"

Dying Light 2's skill tree was recently revealed in a new teaser trailer, showcasing how Aiden's abilities can be upgraded. The video - which, as Jordan points out, doesn't feature any sound until the very end – gives a quick visual demonstration of the skill trees' layout , which looks surprisingly - wonderfully! - straightforward, boasting different upgradeable trees for combat and parkour skills.

We also recently got to check out Dying Light 2: Stay Human's in-depth on user interface options , too. With a deeply customizable user interface and HUD, players will be able to choose how many dynamic elements appear on the screen – such as a quest tracker that pops up when you're in the area of current objectives – or opt solely for only the necessities should they prefer.

Dying Light 2 is due to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 4, 2022.