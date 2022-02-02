Dying Light 2 pre-loads go live across all platforms ahead of its Friday arrival

Dying Light 2 pre-loads are live now, giving players across all platforms the chance to prep their installs so they're ready to play ASAP.

Despite some copies already making it out into the wild , the proper release date for Dying Light 2 is still set for Friday, February 4. Developer Techland announced on the Dying Light series' official Twitter account that you can now start pre-loading the game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S - the Switch version was recently delayed , but it's all cloud-based so you shouldn't have much to pre-load anyway.

It's happening! You can now Pre-load Dying Light 2 Stay Human on every platform!We are ready... Are you?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/A15zpwaCdHFebruary 2, 2022

Speaking of small installs, early user reports indicate that Dying Light 2 is markedly smaller on PS5 than it is on PS4 . That's just for the initial pre-load materials, of course. It's likely that any further data needed to complete the installation once Dying Light 2 unlocks will increase the overall storage requirements for the game, not to mention the contents of the Dying Light 2 day-one patch .

You may want to set up a nice and comfy spot for Dying Light 2 to take semi-permanent residence on your storage drive if you intend to experience everything Techland has planned: the arrival of the first Dying Light 2 story DLC in June is still early days for Techland's post-release update plan. It's going to be a busy five years for parkour and zombie slaying.

