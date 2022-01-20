Dying Light 2 is now boasting about its word count

Dying Light 2 has the same amount of written words as Anna Karenina, and I don't know what to do with this information.

Just yesterday, the official Dying Light Twitter account posted the new information seen just below, revealing that there's a grand total of 350,000 words and 40,000 lines of dialog throughout Dying Light 2. A follow-up tweet bragged (?) that the word count is actually the same as Anna Karenina, the classic 19th century Russian novel by Leo Tolstoy.

To put these numbers into perspective: "Anna Karenina" also has 350,000 words.January 19, 2022 See more

That sure is one way to compare the word count of your game. It's also very difficult to put the claim from the Dying Light Twitter account into context: is this a brag? How many of those dialog lines are just grunts and people getting kicked off rooftops? Is the developer saying this is a reflection of the quality of the sequel? All, or none, of these things can be true.

This isn't the first time the Dying Light Twitter account has gone bold on proclaiming some very big numbers. Earlier this month for example, the account boasted that players would need to play Dying Light 2 for "at least" 500 hours to see everything the game had to offer. Upon some (understandably) confused feedback from followers, the developer clarified that players would merely need 20 hours to beat the main story.

Bigger isn't always better, and it seemed like the Twitter account had learned this lesson with the audacious 500 hours claim. Will the account be clarifying the word count of the sequel in a few days time? Who knows. Dying Light 2 launches in just over two weeks from now on February 4, 2022, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. It won't be long until we can experience all 350,000 words for ourselves.

