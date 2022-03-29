Dungeon Defenders roguelike spin-off gets surprise announcement and Early Access release

Dungeon Defenders, the tower defense RPG, has received a surprise roguelike spin-off in the form of Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue.

Announced today, Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue is available now via Steam Early Access and sees players take on the role of the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, or Monk to battle against waves of enemies and defend Eternia Crystal.

Players will also be able to create custom builds as they progress through the game and the game’s developer, Chromatic Games, has promised more heroes are also on the way.

According to a blog post published by the developers announcing the game, players will be able to earn XP as they progress which can be applied to the talent system and Hero Mastery system to unlock permanent attributes and runes of the specific hero you’ve chosen to progress. Not only this but as you level up, you’ll unlock new weapons and runes by defeating bosses and completing faster clear times.

Although the game is only available on PC at the moment, Chromatic Games has said the roguelike will make its way onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch at a later date, which hasn’t been confirmed just yet. Players won’t have to face the hordes alone either, as Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue also supports local and online co-op.

Originally released as a mobile game back in 2010, Dungeon Defenders has gone on to spawn various sequels and spin-offs including Dungeon Defenders 2 and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - which is due to get its second major update soon.

Can’t get enough of these kinds of games? Take a look at our list of best RPG games for inspiration on what to play next.