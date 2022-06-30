Dune 2 gets pushed back further into 2023

We’re not going back to Arrakis just yet. Dune 2 (or Dune: Part Two to give its official title) has been given a slight delay by Warner Bros. The studio has also added a new Godzilla vs. Kong movie onto its schedule.

As per Variety (opens in new tab), Dune 2 is now releasing on November 17, 2023. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up to his epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work was originally set for October 20, 2023.

Dune 2 has announced recent cast arrivals in recent weeks – with filming now not expected to commence until the fall. Alongside Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani, Elvis actor Austin Butler is joining the sand-covered sequel as Feyd-Rautha. Florence Pugh will play Princess Irulan, and Lea Seydoux will portray Lady Margot. Christopher Walken will also be getting regal as Emperor Shaddam.

Actor Javier Bardem also returns – and has nothing but praise for the sequel.

"I’ve read the new draft," Bardem said during a Q&A at Cannes Film Festival (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "And I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people. They won’t be surprised [by what happens], obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved by it.

Godzilla vs. Kong, meanwhile, is getting another movie. According to The Wrap (opens in new tab), the sequel – which stars Dan Stevens and sees Adam Wingard returning as director – will release on March 15, 2024.

