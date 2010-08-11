Due Date poster online

Due Date , which pairs Robert Downey Jr. with Hangover hero Zach Galifianakis, has debuted its first poster on the web.



The comedy finds the former as an expectant father who hitchhikes with a wannabe thespian played by the latter. Naturally, all hell breaks loose.



“I’ve seen the movie,” Downey Jr. said earlier this year. “It’s like the second greatest movie I’ve ever done - largely due to Zach Galifianakis, who is crazy good in every scene, and Todd Phillips, who is just one of the great American directors.



“I guarantee you’re going to love it - I went to the last screening and people were literally saying ‘Oh my god, It’s gotta stop - my face hurts!’”



Check out the poster below…

Due Date opens on 5 November.



