Get a DualShock 4 and six months of Spotify Premium for just £29.99 in this awesome Black Friday deal

Looking for a new PS4 controller? Then you'll want to take advantage of this awesome Black Friday deal, which sees the DualShock 4 crash down in price to just £29.99. Yeah, that's one hell of a deal, and you're going to need to act fast to take advantage of it.

While you can get this £20 saving from Argos – and in a variety of other colours available, such as Titanium Blue, Green Camo, and Magma Red – Currys PC World is also running a pretty rad deal which will let you get a DualShock 4 for just £29.99 plus six month subscription to Spotify Premium! Now that is one of the best Black Friday PS4 deals we've seen so far.

This £20 saving won't last forever, so there's never been a better time to get an additional pad. This is one of the best Black Friday PS4 deals we've seen so far, so get it while you can. Oh, and if you're looking for a DualShock 4 PS4 Black Friday deal in something other than Black and White, then there's also a variety of other colours available, such as Titanium Blue, Green Camo, and Magma Red.

This isn't the only Black Friday PS4 deals happening happening this week. We've already seen the official PlayStation Black Friday line-up from Sony, and it includes some massive discounts across PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim. Oh, and you'll find some pretty hot Black Friday game deals being covered daily as well.

The best Black Friday game deals across the web (UK)