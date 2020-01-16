Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review-in-progress: "This isn't even my final form"

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot clearly has a lot of love for the source material. Every time you start the game up you can listen to “Chala Head Chala,” which is the original Japanese theme song for the show, including a homage to the original intro, but with a snazzy new coat of paint. That same love permeates through things like the voice acting and the look of the game. It’s clear this is meant to be the ultimate way to play through the story of Goku and his friends. There are also these incredible title cards reminiscent of the ones seen in the show for each side quest; it all feels wonderfully authentic.

DBZ: Kakarot review-in-progress (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Hours played: 12

Platform: PC

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco, CyberConnect2

The game starts with what can only be described as whiplash. You play as Goku, a Saiyan who fell to earth many years ago and who now lives a life lacking in the adventure that he adores. He’s meditating in order to relive a battle against a past foe, Piccolo, who was once revered as a demon king. Once you’ve bested him, you then immediately have to find fruit with your son Gohan, who you were ignoring to imagine fighting someone. It means the game's opening feels more like an escort mission than anything else, grossly misrepresenting what the bulk of the game entails.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

But, the fight against Piccolo serves as your battle tutorial, and while a lot of information is thrown at you at once, it’s actually not that complex once you’ve adjusted. You can use melee attacks, ki blasts, and super attacks to deal damage. Your defensive options are guarding, vanish attacks (counter-attacks), and bursts (an area-wide knockback). You can also charge your ki, which is what serves as the energy for your special attacks.

You eventually unlock the ability to use support characters, transform into different forms, and use special Z-Combos which utilise all of your support characters to perform an unblockable high-damage attack. It looks like a lot written down, but most of the time you’ll just be charging your ki and then unleashing special attacks. In fact, a lot of fights will go that way thanks to the Surge mechanic.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

You can Surge once you’ve filled up the Tension Gauge to the side of your health. Surge is an incredibly powerful state where you can unleash special attacks one after another with no cooldown. It means that a lot of big fights end up with you activating the Surge and then spamming Kamehameha.

That might seem cheap, but things are often stacked against you with either multiple opponents or enemies who are impossible to flinch or stun, meaning they can simply push through all of your attacks. The battle system, so far at least, is fun, but not very complex. At this point it just feels like it’s simply a vehicle for the story, rather than an obstacle to overcome or a system to master.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The adventuring side of the game is a completely different pace. You can journey around gargantuan areas filled with shops, fishing, enemy bases to destroy, fruit, monsters to hunt, enemies to fight, and the ability to learn new abilities through training. So, uh, there’s a lot to do. It all boils down to collecting items to cook with so that you can eat meals that boost your stats and heal you. You can also collect Z-Orbs, which are used to power up your special attacks and passive abilities.

Also, the side quests can often lead to characters to put on your Community Boards, or items to give them to improve those boards. The Community Boards all confer different passive bonuses that can be boosted by placing specific characters together, or by improving the strength of those on that board. While it might seem like there are a lot of systems to manage and a lot of different things to do, it’s not quite as overwhelming as it sounds. Not because they’re simple, but because they’re lacking in substance.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Despite feeling like there is more to do than can ever be done, in actuality, a lot of it is quite shallow. So, while you can take part in a wide array of activities, you don’t have to if you want to simply do the fighting, or just enjoy the story. You can choose to put a lot of time into each section of the game if you want to, but you can just as easily focus on with the main story with no issues. The rewards for these extracurricular activities aren’t always worth it, so you’ll often end up feeling as though they’re a touch superfluous.

Ah, but this is an RPG, you need to grind in RPGs, right?. Well, no, actually. You do gain experience points from fights, but you also gain them from side quests and story quests. The experience points start low, as you’d expect of game where you level up. However, the numbers bloat so quickly that they end up losing all meaning, and this, in turn, renders grinding, not only unnecessary but pointless. I’m currently about halfway through judging by the in-game encyclopedia, and Goku just gained three-quarters of a million experience points to keep him as powerful as the story needed him to be. For reference, most fights grant you maybe 5,000 at this stage in the game. So, yeah, grinding ends up being a waste of time. I like to think that this number bloat is a meta-reference to the absurd power-creep that the show itself constantly suffers from, but I can’t say for sure.

Current Verdict

As it stands, around 12 hours in, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a fun game, but one that hasn’t quite lived up to its potential in any section. The fights can often feel unbalanced, the adventuring lacks the carrots and sticks needed to pull you through, and a lot of the activities feel like little more than a distraction. It does, however, look like the anime has come to life, and sound spectacular. It’s just a shame it’s not a little bit deeper, but hey, at least it’s flashy.