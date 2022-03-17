Dragon Age writer's new game is a "roleplaying musical" called Stray Gods

Dragon Age: Origins writer David Gaider and Humble Games have revealed the first teaser for Stray Gods, a new "roleplaying musical" game in development at Gaider's new Summerfall Studios.

Summerfall Studios was announced back in September 2019, founded by Gaider and managing director Liam Esler, a game developer with credits on Baldur's Gate and Pillars of Eternity. The studio's debut game has actually been in development for over two years and has previously been titled Chorus: An Adventure Musical. It's unclear how significantly the project has changed since we saw the first trailer for Chorus back in October 2019, but the art direction and music themes at the very least have carried over with the title change.

There's no release date for Stray Gods just yet, but you can Wishlist the game on Steam now. "Stray Gods is an irreverent and heartfelt reconception of Greek mythology combining what we love about contemporary musical theater (think Buffy: Once More With Feeling, Hadestown, and Wicked) with video games where character and story take center stage (think Dream Daddy, Life Is Strange, and Dragon Age)," reads a bit from the game's Steam page.

The story is set in a modern fantasy world where Greek gods mingle with normal 21st century folk. You'll play as Grace, who mysteriously gains the power of a Muse, which in Greek mythology refers to any one of nine daughters of Zeus in charge of literature, art, and science.

We haven't seen any gameplay yet, but we know you'll make a lot of choices that affect the story, which is told through original musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated musician Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga), Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Tripod, and Jess Cerro (Montaigne).

For everything new on the horizon, keep up with our extensive guide to new games of 2022.