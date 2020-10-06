Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime before the deals start next week

Yup, despite the madness and events of the year 2020, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. In what's going to be a mad few months before the years is out, you might as well look to be best placed before the Amazon Prime Day deals start It’s only topped by Black Friday in terms of prices being slashed and opportunities to be jumped on, so it pays to stick around and be prepared for any hot sales that might pop up.

However, you can't take advantage of any of the deals if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. This is the membership that gives you next day delivery and access to the retail behemoth’s TV service and so on - being a regular Amazon member and shopper is not enough to take advantage of this event. You can pay fri the membership but if you're eligible, you can take advantage of a month's free trial which will be ideal for prime day and some of November's early Black Friday deals to get the fast shipping and TV service - you can then simply cancel it after and be done with it.

There are plenty deals on offer and we've got some hubs that you may want to bookmark to keep abreast of the best.

If you’re new to Amazon and all its worldly delights you can start the whole signing up process here for US shoppers and here for UK shoppers .

We really recommend this as it can be a great way to get some high-price ticket items you’ve been saving up for or take advantage of some early Christmas shopping like I’ll be (don’t @ me), without having to go through the winter sales madness.

Elsewhere, it's well worthwhile keeping up to date with the PS5 pre-orders situation and what's happening with Xbox Series X pre-orders too. Tis the season of hardware launches!