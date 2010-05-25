Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark?

As anyone who’s seen Iron Man 2 should know, it seems that Tony Stark’s Dad Howard plays a crucial part in the expanding Marvel ‘verse.

Plus, given that he was around during World War Two and involved in the creation of clandestine government agency S.H.I.E.L.D., it’s very unsurprising that he’ll pop up in Captain America: The First Avenger .

We’ve seen him twice on screen already of course (played by Gerard Sanders in the first Iron Man , John Slattery in the second), but here we’ll see a younger version.

And, the grapevine has been suggesting (not to mention the actor himself) that it’ll be Dominic Cooper playing the latest incarnation of the wealthy, moustache-touting industrialist.

So far we’ve seen Cooper in pretty much every British film for the past two years, from Mamma Mia to An Education, and the time is ripe for Hollywood to come calling with a high-profile role.

If he does nab the role, he’ll be joining Chris Evans (as Cap), Hugo Weaving (as the nefarious Red Skull) and Sebastian Stan (as Bucky – the totally straight sidekick) in Joe Johnston’s WW2-set comic movie.

Captain America: The First Avenger will be out on July 22, 2011.

Like a bit of Dominic Cooper? Let us know!

