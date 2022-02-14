The Doctor Strange 2 trailer has everyone thinking Namor and Reed Richards could turn up

The Doctor Strange 2 trailer is here, and there's tons to talk about – including who might be forming the line-up of the MCU's version of the Illuminati.

In Marvel comics, the Illuminati are a secret group of heroes formed to share intel and stop threats to the Marvel universe in their tracks. The roster originally included Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Namor, Reed Richards (AKA Mister Fantastic), Professor X, and Black Bolt, but the likes of Captain America, Black Panther, and Beast have also been part of the line-up.

Stephen Strange is arrested for multiversal crimes in the trailer (most likely because of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home), and it seems he's being brought before a tribunal of some kind. We then hear a very familiar voice – Patrick Stewart's. The actor appears to be back as Professor X, which could not only open the door for the X-Men, but also herald the arrival of the Illuminati to the MCU.

Besides Charles Xavier, it's near impossible to make out who is filling those seats, though it seems Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo can be seen walking to take his place.

So who else could form the Illuminati line-up in the MCU? Speculation has naturally been running rampant online – and Namor and Reed Richards are two very popular contenders.

"Tell me this is the Illuminati!!! Xavier/Tony Stark (Tom Cruise)/Reed Richards (John Krasinski)/Dr Strange," wrote one Twitter user, with a picture of the moment. While Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, it's possible a Variant could return through the multiverse (though whether these castings prove true is a mystery for now).

"Tell me this is the Illuminati!!! Xavier/Tony Stark (Tom Cruise)/Reed Richards (John Krasinski)/Dr Strange #drstrangeinthemultiverseofmadness"

"That's 2000's Reed Richards, it's gotta be," said another fan, with a zoomed-in look at one of the shadowy figures.

"That's 2000's Reed Richards, it's gotta be."

"The illuminati confirmed? I hope we see Professor X and maybe Reed Richards. Also a variant of Namor?" someone else speculated.

"Multiverse of Madness has 6 seats for the Illuminati members. I hope we get to see Namor, Blackbolt and Mr. Fantastic," said another fan.

"Looks like the MCU version of the Illuminati will be protectors/dictators of the Multiverse? All variants maybe? Namor and Mister Fantastic MCU debut? Curious if they'll get Anson Mount to reprise Black Bolt from Inhumans," wondered another person on Twitter – Mount played Black Bolt in the now-canceled Marvel TV show Inhumans.

"If Strange is meeting the Illuminati here it means that we might not only get Professor X but also an au Tony Stark, F4 introduction with Reed Richards and maybe even Namor," predicts another fan.

It remains to be seen whether this really is the Illuminati arriving to the MCU, and if so, who might form the line-up. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this May 6.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.