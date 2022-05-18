Doctor Strange 2 actor breaks silence on his "unexpected" cameo

**Warning: spoilers for Doctor Strange 2 ahead!**

Anson Mount has addressed his surprise cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as part of the Illuminati. He reprised his role as Black Bolt from the Marvel television series Inhumans. However, the star, who is currently appearing in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as Captain Pike, admitted he was not expecting the call up to the MCU.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Finally able to discuss this w/out providing too many spoilers. Getting the call from Kevin Feige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor and joy to finally work with Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience."

Black Bolt is a silent superhero who has a voice so powerful that it can kill people. He appeared in one season of the ABC show Inhumans where he trained himself to not utter a sound to protect those around him. He was part of a superhero group that gained their powers from something called the Terrigen Mist.

However, the version of the character who appears in Doctor Strange 2 is a variant of Black Bolt, rather than the same one. This version wears a more comic-book accurate costume as part of the team with Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

His character’s future in Marvel Phase 4 is still unconfirmed as the 838 version of his character, along with the rest of the Illuminati, is killed by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) within minutes of their introduction. However, his cameo does open the door for more crossover between the Marvel shows in the future. Need to catch up on these? All of the Marvel television shows are now available on Disney Plus.

