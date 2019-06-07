The Division 2 is 40% off right now in the Ubisoft Store

If you're looking to enjoy some shooting and looting on the cheap, you're in luck: Ubisoft is currently offering a 40% savings on The Division 2 now through June 24 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The sale price applies to all editions on the Ubisoft store , which means a whopping $40 off the Gold Edition or $48 off the Ultimate Edition, both of which include the Year 1 Pass. Leveling up a new Division agent might be the perfect way to channel all that pent-up E3 2019 energy.

Washington D.C. is the setting for this post-apocalyptic, shared-world shooter sequel, as you and your fellow Division agents try to reclaim the city from hostile factions that are terrorizing the streets. In our Division 2 review , we wrote that it's "a seriously accomplished looter shooter, with a gameplay loop that keeps on giving, and an endgame that will keep you playing for months (or years) to come." The game has continued to grow since launch, with the first (and extremely challenging ) raid now live and a new minigun-packing Gunner specialization being added soon.

Newcomers who take the plunge on this sale should be sure to consult our Division 2 tips that'll help you get familiar with your skills and prepare for a bit of Dark Zone PvP. We'll surely see more content revealed for The Division 2 as part of the Ubisoft E3 2019 showing in the E3 2019 schedule , with Ubisoft's press conference kicking off on Monday, June 10 at 13:00 PT / 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST.