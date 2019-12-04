The Division 2 patch notes: Holiday event and Hardcore Mode beta

The Division 2 patch notes are here, and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. Title Update 6.1 is bringing an in-game holiday event called Situation: Snowball to Washington DC, plus a beta for the new Hardcore Mode.

Situation: Snowball is as festive as it sounds, dropping you into a firefight against enemies wearing bright red Santa hats. Find and kill these Santa posers and they'll drop a brand new weapon that shoots, you guessed it, snowballs. Plus, any players who log into The Division 2 between December 10 and January 7 will get their own Santa hat to celebrate the season in style.

Title Update 6.1 is also bringing a Silent Night apparel event, which has a dark winter theme and the Silent Night Apparel Cache, which includes 35 new apparel items to collect. Anyone who logs into The Division 2 during the event will get one free key, while Year One Pass holders will get four keys. If you're feeling especially Santa-like this holiday, you can now buy Apparel Event caches with Premium Credits and send them to friends and clan members as gifts.

The latest update is also bringing a beta version of the new Hardcore Mode, if you're feeling more Die Hard than The Santa Clause this holiday season. In the new mode, death is permanent throughout the campaign - yeah, that means you can't respawn, at all. Consider this the ultimate challenge.

Title Update 6.1 will arrive on December 10.

The massive update dropped back in October with major fixes and improvements based on community feedback and an 'Elite Task Force' workshop. Here's some of what was included in The Division 2's Title Update 6.:

Targeted loot

An overhaul of Named Items

Crafting changes

Recalibration changes

Filled brands

Inventory Management 2.0

Increased stash space

Talent and weapon rebalance

Dark Zone Server Transfers

Updated Thieves' Den Vendor

Dark Zone Supply Drop Changes

Normalization in Dark Zone Changes

Occupied Dark Zone Ambushes

Conflict: Loadout Selection during map voting

Bonus armor visualization incresaed

Conflict: End of Match Rewards changes

Stored tutorials