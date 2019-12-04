The Division 2 patch notes: Holiday event and Hardcore Mode beta

The Division 2 patch notes are here, and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. Title Update 6.1 is bringing an in-game holiday event called Situation: Snowball to Washington DC, plus a beta for the new Hardcore Mode.
Situation: Snowball is as festive as it sounds, dropping you into a firefight against enemies wearing bright red Santa hats. Find and kill these Santa posers and they'll drop a brand new weapon that shoots, you guessed it, snowballs. Plus, any players who log into The Division 2 between December 10 and January 7 will get their own Santa hat to celebrate the season in style.
Title Update 6.1 is also bringing a Silent Night apparel event, which has a dark winter theme and the Silent Night Apparel Cache, which includes 35 new apparel items to collect. Anyone who logs into The Division 2 during the event will get one free key, while Year One Pass holders will get four keys. If you're feeling especially Santa-like this holiday, you can now buy Apparel Event caches with Premium Credits and send them to friends and clan members as gifts.
The latest update is also bringing a beta version of the new Hardcore Mode, if you're feeling more Die Hard than The Santa Clause this holiday season. In the new mode, death is permanent throughout the campaign - yeah, that means you can't respawn, at all. Consider this the ultimate challenge.
Title Update 6.1 will arrive on December 10.
The Division 2 Title Update 6
The massive update dropped back in October with major fixes and improvements based on community feedback and an 'Elite Task Force' workshop. Here's some of what was included in The Division 2's Title Update 6.:
- Targeted loot
- An overhaul of Named Items
- Crafting changes
- Recalibration changes
- Filled brands
- Inventory Management 2.0
- Increased stash space
- Talent and weapon rebalance
- Dark Zone Server Transfers
- Updated Thieves' Den Vendor
- Dark Zone Supply Drop Changes
- Normalization in Dark Zone Changes
- Occupied Dark Zone Ambushes
- Conflict: Loadout Selection during map voting
- Bonus armor visualization incresaed
- Conflict: End of Match Rewards changes
- Stored tutorials
Division 2 tips | Best Division 2 skills | Best Division 2 perks | Division 2 Hyena Key locations | Division 2 Dark Zone Keys | How to level up fast in The Division 2 | Division 2 masks | Division 2 Ivory Keys | Division 2 Dark Zone guide | How to unlock the Dark Zone in The Division 2 | Division 2 crafting guide | Division 2 specializations | How to unlock specializations in The Division 2 | Division 2 dyes | Division 2 mods | Division 2 map | Division 2 printer filament | Division 2 bounties | Division 2 builds | Division 2 Snitch Cards | Division 2 hidden side missions | Division 2 Exotics | Division 2 endgame