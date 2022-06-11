Divine Knockout is a brawler where gods go head to head

What if gods were tiny and really loved going head to head in an all-out brawl? Well, you probably need to check out Divine Knockout.

The recently announced title just got another cheeky trailer at the Future Games Show powered by Mana that showcases some of the antics you'll discover when the game launches.

You can choose from a roster of gods to take into battle, with each fight seeing you try to knock your opponent from the platform. However, unlike other brawlers like Super Smash Bros, you'll be experiencing it all from a third-person perspective.

The game's aesthetics and mythological themes are inspired by the studio's other title, Smite. In each of the game's levels, you'll find destructible environments, with every level having its own special mechanic that you'll have to learn in order to succeed. Plus, each of the characters possesses their own impactful abilities to help build the chaos in each match.

But it's also crucial to the team that the game is easy to pick up and play. While each character has a unique skillset, abilities are all mapped to a single button, so no need to memorize complex combos in order to look and feel powerful.

Divine Knockout is launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms later this year. It'll support full cross-play and cross-progression too. You can add it to your Steam wishlist now (opens in new tab). Plus, there's an Alpha coming soon if you want to get involved as soon as possible.

