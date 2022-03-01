Disney Plus US introduces parental controls – just so Marvel’s Netflix series can be on there

Disney Plus is about to change in a major way. The North American version of the streaming service has previously not featured any parental controls, meaning no adult-orientated content was available to watch. However, with Netflix's Marvel shows now coming to Disney Plus, that's all changed.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders all feature R-rated content. Previously, it was generally thought that the series would go to Hulu after leaving Netflix, as Hulu has become the home of Disney's more explicit movies and shows. Now, however, we have confirmation that Disney Plus will introduce new parental control features.

"When opening Disney Plus for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls," reads a press release from Disney. "This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney Plus as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings."

While Netflix's former Marvel shows are the benefactors here, there are plenty of opportunities for Disney to start bringing more adult-orientated content to the streamer. Could that mean Deadpool and Deadpool 2? Logan?

The news could also hint that future projects in the MCU could be R-rated. Where Deadpool 3 would have previously have had to have been more child-friendly to appear on Disney Plus, the upcoming sequel – should it happen – can now be as balls-out as it wants and still appear on the streaming service.

Outside of Marvel, this could pave the way for even more adult content to appear on Disney Plus. But, for now, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders have the honor of being the first of their kind when they arrive on March 16. While you wait, be sure to check out the best shows on Disney Plus right now.