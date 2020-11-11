Disney Plus deals and renewal - here are the best offers if your first year is about to run out

It's been exactly one year since the streaming service launched in America, and that means Disney Plus deals and renewals are on the immediate horizon for anyone who bought an annual membership upfront. Want to make sure you're getting the best offer for the next 12 months, or tempted to switch for a pay as you go subscription instead? We've got you covered, and you'll find all the best options for Disney Plus below.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

There are a few different Disney Plus deals available to you depending on your region, but our favorite alternative to a normal Disney Plus renewal would be the package combining Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. It gets you all three services for $12.99 per month, offering triple the content for the same cost as a single Standard HD month of Netflix.

Another worthwhile consideration would be Verizon's free year of Disney Plus with certain plans, or a year of Disney Plus with Fios by Verizon Home Internet. If you needed to upgrade your plan or internet anyway, it's definitely worth considering.

Would you prefer to stick with normal Disney Plus, on the other hand? You can either opt for a monthly rolling fee or get another year's membership. The annual Disney Plus subscription saves you over 15% on a full 12 months paid separately, so it's still a fair offer.

Want to see if Disney Plus is still worth using? Be sure to read our Disney Plus review for a health-check on the streaming service one year on.

Disney Plus deals - US

Disney Plus price - Canada

Disney Plus deals - Canada

Disney Plus (one year) | $89.99 one-off payment

A standard year of Disney Plus gets you two free months of the service, saving you roughly $16 overall. If you're keen to watch all the new Marvel shows that are on the way over the next few months, this is the one to go for. Disney Plus (monthly) | $8.99 per month

Would you prefer to cut costs? This monthly offer provides a rolling subscription that can be cancelled at any time. It's also one of the cheaper streaming services out there at the moment, which is very appreciated considering how much good TV there is to watch right now.View Deal

Disney Plus deals - Australia

Disney Plus (one year) | $89.99 one-off payment

Although it's a bigger outlay, buying a full year of Disney Plus is better value for money in the long run. It saves you two months compared to paying for each month separately, so it's definitely worth considering. Based in New Zealand? You can take advantage of the offer too for $99.99. Disney Plus (monthly) | $8.99 per month

A standard month of Disney Plus can be picked up for just under $10 in Australia, and it's only $9.99 for New Zealand. When you consider the many hundreds of hours of content you're getting, it's a bargain.View Deal

Disney Plus deals - UK

Disney Plus (one year) | £59.99 one-off payment

If you know you're going to be tuning in for the likes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki next year, this offer is the best in terms of value. You're getting two months for free, essentially saving you £12 in the long run. Disney Plus (monthly) | £5.99 per month

For those who'd prefer to keep their options open, this monthly sub is the way to go. You can cancel at any time, allowing you to dip in and out whenever something you want to watch appears. FREE year of Disney Plus with O2 (UK ONLY)

In the market for a new phone, SIM-only offer, or contract? O2 has your back. They can provide up to one year of Disney Plus for free with their latest plans, which isn't bad going at all.View Deal

If you're looking for more deals, don't forget to check out the best Disney Plus bundles. You can also get some helpful tips in our guide to grabbing a Disney Plus sign-up (perhaps you'd like to watch The Mandalorian but aren't sure how Disney Plus works, for example). We also have guides to the latest Hulu prices and bundles and ESPN Plus costs.

Keen to upgrade your setup? Be sure to check out these Black Friday TV deals, not to mention the Black Friday gaming deals.