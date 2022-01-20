Disney Plus Beauty and the Beast prequel series adds Hawkeye actor

Little Town, The Beauty and the Beast prequel series on Disney Plus , has added another actor – Fra Fee joins the cast of the upcoming show, Variety reports.

Fee will play Prince Benoit in the eight-episode series, which also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Briana Middleton. Evans and Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou from Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and Beast, which starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular characters, while Middleton plays LeFou's step-sister Tilly.

Set several years before the events of the movie, the series will see the trio set off on an unexpected journey after a surprising revelation from Tilly's past comes to light. Fee's character is a childhood friend of Tilly.

Gad is serving as co-screenwriter and co-showrunner on the series alongside Once Upon A Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Liesl Tommy, who directed last year's Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, will direct the pilot. The original animated version of the tale was released in 1991.

Fee most recently appeared in the Marvel series Hawkeye on Disney Plus, playing Kazi Kazimierczak, a member of the Tracksuit Mafia. He's also had roles in Amazon's live-action Cinderella movie, 2012's movie adaptation of Les Misérables , and the 2019 movie Animals alongside Alia Shawkat. The live-action series will also feature musical numbers, so Fee's musical theater experience should serve him well.