Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date set, with the same Raid story but "other differences"

The Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date has been revealed, and Guardians will be off to the world-first races in just a few weeks.

The very first Raid from the original Destiny will return starting on Saturday, May 22 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST, and Bungie is teasing that the overall story will be the same "but you may notice other differences." The raid should feel similar overall with some updates to make it feel more consistent with the rest of Destiny 2 - and those updates include a new finish line for the Vault of Glass' second world first race.

Once it goes live, the Vault of Glass will be playable in Contest mode, which enforces a set challenge level at a certain Power cap; in this case, anything above Power Level 1300 won't yield an additional advantage. Once your team destroys Atheon, you'll unlock the new Challenge Mode in the Director and associated Tempo's Edge Triumph. Competing teams will officially finish as soon as they complete this list of Triumphs (and the challenges themselves will return later in the season for more casual completion).

The verified world-first team will be rewarded with an actual, physical championship belt, inscribed with the names of both the new team and the original Vault of Glass world-first champs from 2014. Even after the race is done, all players can look forward to earning special Raid rewards and Bungie Rewards for finishing the new Vault of Glass, including a special emblem to mark your achievement.