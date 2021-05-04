Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer trailer plunges the Last City into darkness

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer has been revealed, and there's loads to unpack including a new six-man seasonal activity, the Vault of Glass, transmog, and an Exotic Stasis sidearm. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more.

Season of the Splicer will be Destiny 2's 14th season, and will kick off on May 11. As you can tell from the trailer, there's a distinctly '80s cyber energy here, as the Vex are the main bad guys this time around. According to the official Bungie Season of the Splicer page, "the Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the traveler. It is here, bathed in perpetual moonlight, that Ikora reveals the identity of an unlikely ally that may hold the keys to triumphing over this attack." That ally is Mithrax, a Sacred Splicer who knows how to combat the Vex tech.

Season of the Splicer will include a six-man season activity called Override, which tasks teams with using Splicer tech to hack the Vex network. There will also be weekly Pinnacle missions called Expunge, where Guardians will search for vulnerabilities in the Vex Network and use Splicer Keys to crash it from within.

The new Destiny 2 season is bringing back an old favorite: the Vault of Glass Raid, a Destiny 1 Raid that offered tough puzzles and encounters before tackling the big boss, Atheon. It's unclear how the Vault of Glass will change in Season of the Splicer, but keep an eye out for it.

Season of the Splicer will add 30 new and reprised Legendary weapons, and they're looking pretty darn slick (loving the purple and green colorway) and some wild new Exotic boots. As always, you'll get more if you pay for the Season Pass, including the Exotic Stasis sidearm right out of the gate. Yes, a Stasis sidearm.

And, of course, Armor Synthesis will bring transmog to Destiny 2 in the upcoming season. You'll be able to create a Universal Ornament from any piece of armor in your possession and customize your appearance. Finally.

The previous season, Season of the Chosen, kicked off on February 9 and focused on a new three-player matchmaking activity called Battlegrounds, which tasked Guardians with challenging the champions of Cabal Empress Caiatl. Season of the Chosen brought back Devil's Lair and the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strikes from Destiny 1, and added a new Proving Grounds strike.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer will kick off on May 11 and run until August 24.

Bungie is also working on "a new secret world parallel to Destiny" that's planned to arrive in 2025.