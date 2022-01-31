Destiny 2 and future Bungie games will stay cross-platform after Sony purchase

Destiny 2 and future Bungie titles will continue to be released on multiple platforms following Sony's purchase of the studio.

In Sony's announcement of the deal to buy Bungie, it makes clear that the Destiny studio will continue as an independent developer making multiplatform games. And in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Sony CEO Jim Ryan went into further detail, specifically confirming that Destiny 2 and future Bungie games will remain multiplatform.

"The first thing to say unequivocally is that Bungie will stay an independent, multiplatform studio and publisher," Ryan said. "Pete [Parsons, Bungie CEO] and I have spoken about many things over recent months, and this was one of the first, and actually easiest and most straightforward, conclusions we reached together.

"Everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they're on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal."

Ryan went on to say that Sony's Bungie deal "isn't about pulling things into the PlayStation world," seemingly drawing a philosophical distinction between this purchase and Microsoft's recent high-profile acquisitions, which the company has positioned in part as a means of expanding its Game Pass offerings. It's unclear if the game philosophy will shape future Sony acquisitions, of which Ryan has suggested there will be plenty.

"We should absolutely expect more," Ryan said. "We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go. I will personally be spending a lot of my time with Pete and the team at Bungie, helping make sure that everything beds down right and that autonomy means autonomy. But elsewhere in the organization, we have many more moves to make."

