Death Stranding PC version gets headcrabs and an official release date

The Death Stranding PC version release date has been announced, alongside the surprise addition of Half-Life's headcrabs.

Kojima Productions and 505 Games announced today that Death Stranding will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2. If you pick it up on Steam, you'll get some extra in-game goodies, including what appears to be a Headcrab hat for Sam - don't worry, I'm sure it's been debeaked. You can also have Sam wear the Gravity Gloves from Half-Life: Alyx (they go nicely with his cuff links), sport Gordon Freeman's stylish eyeglasses, and even put that freaky skull-valve from the splash screens on the back of his head.

Whichever PC store you buy Death Stranding through, you'll be able to take advantage of at least two new features that are coming to the PC version: first and foremost is the much-requested Photo Mode (which will hopefully also find its way to the PS4 version at some point), and there's also support for ultrawide monitors so you can really take in those sprawling vistas.

If you feel like locking in your copy right now, your pre-order will be awarded with the following bonuses:

Death Stranding HD wallpapers

Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

Gold and silver speed skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate

Whether or not you pre-order, everyone who buys a copy of Death Stranding on PC will also receive these digital goodies:

Selections from ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’ digital art book (by Titan Books)

Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition by Ludvig Forsell (including 10 unreleased tracks)

Ludens mask sunglasses (chiral gold and omnireflector)

Gold and silver power skeleton

Gold and silver all-terrain skeleton

Gold and silver armour plate (LV2)

The Death Stranding PC version release date is exactly four months away now, so there's still time for more surprises from Kojima Productions. We'll keep an eye out and let you know when we learn more.