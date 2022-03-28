DC Universe Infinite comic reading app comes to Canada with UK, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and more to follow

DC Universe Infinite, DC's comic book reading app that contains thousands of titles dating all the way from the Golden Age of the '30s and '40s to modern titles which hit the app just six months after their initial release, is expanding into international markets over the summer.

(Image credit: DC)

DC Universe Infinite is now available on iOS and Android devices in Canada, with plans to continue the app's international rollout into Australia and New Zealand starting on March 29, followed by the UK on April 28. The service will also expand into Brazil and Mexico sometime this summer, though DC has not announced the launch date for those markets.

Along with a selection of "over 25,000" comics, DC Universe Infinite offers other functions for fans of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Justice League, and the rest of DC's pantheon of heroes. DC describes the DC Infinite app as "home to a fan-favorite community area" that includes forums, interviews with DC comic creators, and other interactive content.

"DC is thrilled to soon welcome comic book fans from other countries to our digital service for the first time," states DC senior vice president and general manager Anne Leung DePies in the announcement of the expansion of DC Universe Infinite.

"Making DC Universe Infinite available globally is one of our major priorities and this launch is the first of many more to come," she continues. "It is one more way fans of every generation around the world can engage with DC's iconic superheroes!"

DC also promises further international markets for DC Universe Infinite to be announced soon.