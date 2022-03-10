DC names the inaugural participants of the Milestone Initiative

DC, Milestone Media, and WarnerMedia, in collaboration with Ally, announced the next stage of The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program, first announced last fall during DC Fandome.

Looking to "identify, educate, spotlight, and empower" the next generation of Black and diverse creators in the comic book industry, the new program begins March 15 and is part of the publisher's new talent development program, Next Generation DC (NGDC), designed so that "the stories of the next century are truly reflective of the world around us."

For participants, the Milestone Initiative development program includes a one-week in-person training summit in DC's Burbank, CA offices where they will "make connections, create community, and begin an immersive course to help hone creative skills and better understand the comic book industry."

The summit will be followed by an eight-week virtual at-home course where participants will receive technical training via the Dover, NJ graphic art-focused The Kubert School to "hone their storytelling skills and become part of the next wave of great comic book writers and artists."

DC promises that after the coursework is over, it will remain in contact with participants and work with them to find comic book assignments and other work to help them develop as creators and advance their careers at DC and in the comics industry.

The inaugural class for The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program includes:

Andrea Rosales, Portland OR

Ashley Allen, Orono MN

Atagun Ilhan, Syracuse NY

Charles Stewart III, Washington D.C.

Cheryl Lynn Eaton, New York NY

Daimon Hampton, Chicago IL

Dorado Quick, Inglewood CA

Greg Burnham, Norcross GA

Gregory Maldonado, Bronx NY

Jarod Pratt, Detroit MI

Jarred Luján, Del Rio TX

Jerome Rhett, Charleston SC

Jordan Clark, Baltimore MD

Julio Anta, Miami FL

Kameron White, Houston TX

Lucas Silveira, Indianapolis IA

Marcus Smith, Chicago IL

Miguel Hernández, Cleveland OH

Morgan Hampton, Chicago IL

Nathaniel Cayanan, Corona CA

Petterson Oliveira, Naples FL

Tiah Ankum, Atlanta GA

Yasmín Flores Montañez, Toa Alta PR

Zipporah Smith, Los Angeles CA

Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program (Image credit: DC)

Profiles of the program participants can be found on the Milestone Initiative website.

"This is a monumental day for Milestone and the broader comic book community. We've always believed in the importance of sharing underrepresented stories, so we're thrilled for new creative voices to join us in our mission," says Milestone partner Reggie Hudlin. "Mentorship has always been a critical aspect of our comic book world, and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and I are excited to share the tricks of the trade and learn a thing or two from our new peers!"

Speakers participating in the program include (but are not limited to):

Jim Lee - DC publisher and chief creative officer of

Marie Javins - DC VP, editor-in-chief

Chris Conroy - Editor, DC

Benjamin Le Clear - DC staff historian and archivist

Marquis Draper - DC assistant editor

Reggie Hudlin and Denys Cowan - Milestone creators, Milestone Media

Karen Horne - WarnerMedia SVP, equity and inclusion, WarnerMedia

Erica Hughes - Ally director, multicultural marketing

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to be working with The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program participants," says Jim Lee. "These writers and artists bring so much creative energy and spirit to the process, and the staff and I are looking forward to helping them hone their skills as working comic book professionals."



