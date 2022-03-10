DC names the inaugural participants of the Milestone Initiative

DC, Milestone Media, and WarnerMedia, in collaboration with Ally, announced the next stage of The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program, first announced last fall during DC Fandome.
Looking to "identify, educate, spotlight, and empower" the next generation of Black and diverse creators in the comic book industry, the new program begins March 15 and is part of the publisher's new talent development program, Next Generation DC (NGDC), designed so that "the stories of the next century are truly reflective of the world around us."
For participants, the Milestone Initiative development program includes a one-week in-person training summit in DC's Burbank, CA offices where they will "make connections, create community, and begin an immersive course to help hone creative skills and better understand the comic book industry."
The summit will be followed by an eight-week virtual at-home course where participants will receive technical training via the Dover, NJ graphic art-focused The Kubert School to "hone their storytelling skills and become part of the next wave of great comic book writers and artists."
DC promises that after the coursework is over, it will remain in contact with participants and work with them to find comic book assignments and other work to help them develop as creators and advance their careers at DC and in the comics industry.
The inaugural class for The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program includes:
- Andrea Rosales, Portland OR
- Ashley Allen, Orono MN
- Atagun Ilhan, Syracuse NY
- Charles Stewart III, Washington D.C.
- Cheryl Lynn Eaton, New York NY
- Daimon Hampton, Chicago IL
- Dorado Quick, Inglewood CA
- Greg Burnham, Norcross GA
- Gregory Maldonado, Bronx NY
- Jarod Pratt, Detroit MI
- Jarred Luján, Del Rio TX
- Jerome Rhett, Charleston SC
- Jordan Clark, Baltimore MD
- Julio Anta, Miami FL
- Kameron White, Houston TX
- Lucas Silveira, Indianapolis IA
- Marcus Smith, Chicago IL
- Miguel Hernández, Cleveland OH
- Morgan Hampton, Chicago IL
- Nathaniel Cayanan, Corona CA
- Petterson Oliveira, Naples FL
- Tiah Ankum, Atlanta GA
- Yasmín Flores Montañez, Toa Alta PR
- Zipporah Smith, Los Angeles CA
Profiles of the program participants can be found on the Milestone Initiative website.
"This is a monumental day for Milestone and the broader comic book community. We've always believed in the importance of sharing underrepresented stories, so we're thrilled for new creative voices to join us in our mission," says Milestone partner Reggie Hudlin. "Mentorship has always been a critical aspect of our comic book world, and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and I are excited to share the tricks of the trade and learn a thing or two from our new peers!"
Speakers participating in the program include (but are not limited to):
- Jim Lee - DC publisher and chief creative officer of
- Marie Javins - DC VP, editor-in-chief
- Chris Conroy - Editor, DC
- Benjamin Le Clear - DC staff historian and archivist
- Marquis Draper - DC assistant editor
- Reggie Hudlin and Denys Cowan - Milestone creators, Milestone Media
- Karen Horne - WarnerMedia SVP, equity and inclusion, WarnerMedia
- Erica Hughes - Ally director, multicultural marketing
"I'm incredibly honored and excited to be working with The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program participants," says Jim Lee. "These writers and artists bring so much creative energy and spirit to the process, and the staff and I are looking forward to helping them hone their skills as working comic book professionals."
Milestone's Static is among the Black superheroes that changed the face of comic books.