The Batman trailer adds graphics promoting DC comic books

Update: As we reported last week, DC is using the release of co-writer/director Matt Reeves' The Batman film in March and the other DC films scheduled for release in 2022 to help comic book retailers see comic books (see below), and now Warner Bros. is using trailers to its upcoming big superhero films to help DC sell comic books.

Corporate synergy!

Warner Bros. has just recently added messaging to the end of The Batman trailer released on December 27 briefly informing viewers they can "get DC comics and graphic novels at comics shops" highlighting a trio of iconic Batman stories, followed by graphics promoting their DC Universe Infinite digital comic book platform along with a QR code that opens up a DCUniverseinfinite.com The Batman page.

The same Batman stories highlighted in the comics shop graphic are found on the page, including Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One (the original monthly issues), the Batman: Ego and Other Tales collection by the late Darwyn Cooke, and Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, also in the original monthly format.

Those are three of the four stories Reeves' himself declared influence the new film which includes two stories Newsarama rates some of the best Batman stories of all time.

The DC comics promotion may have been added to the trailer 24 million views after the fact, but hey, every little bit helps!

DC has announced plans for custom cardboard display set-ups to promote comics coinciding with the release of its five major 2022 superhero films. DC will be manufacturing and distributing comic displays for the 2022 films The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Batgirl, and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom.

The displays will measure 30" wide by 20" deep and 72" tall, with eight 'pockets' - able to fit 120 standard-size comic books or 24 standard-size graphic novels.

The Batman comic book display (Image credit: DC)

The first two, for The Batman and Black Adam, are anticipated to be sent to retailers in late February - just in time for the former's March 4 theatrical debut (Black Adam doesn't open in theaters until July 29). Retailers can purchase these displays but can qualify for complimentary ones if they order 30 copies of any of their recommended Batman comics.

DC's recommend comics to sell aligned with The Batman film are: Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries Vol. 1, Batman: A Death in the Family, Batman: Damned, Batman: Dark Victory, Batman: Ego and Other Tails, Batman: Hush, Batman: The Imposter, Batman: The Long Halloween Deluxe Edition, Batman: The Man Who Laughs, Batman: Three Jokers, Batman: I am Gotham, Batman: The Court of Owls, Batman: Year One Deluxe, and Joker War Saga.

The Batman poster (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

That sounds a lot like our recommended comics to read ahead of (and after) The Batman .

DC plans to ship the three remaining displays - for The Flash, Batgirl, and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom - later in 2022 as a set.

If you're reading this and wondering how you can get one for yourself, well... technically they're not intended for public sale, but asking a friendly comic store to order one extra for you has worked for us in the past.