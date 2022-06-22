The Obi-Wan Kenobi series proves Darth Vader needs his own Disney Plus show

Warning: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the entire series!

Obi-Wan Kenobi has proved once and for all that Darth Vader deserves his own spin-off show. Now, hear me out, you might be thinking that the Skywalker Saga already contains more than enough Vader, but – as the Obi-Wan show has proved – there's always more story to tell.

In fact, Obi-Wan Kenobi had some of the best Darth Vader scenes ever. Whether the Sith Lord was tearing transports from the sky , dragging Obi-Wan through flames , or simply opening his eyes in a bacta tank , the internet could not get enough. We've never seen Vader quite like this before: even in Rogue One , which saw him slice through countless Rebels on a quest to recapture the Death Star plans, he wasn't quite as terrifying as the Vader we saw slaughtering his way through a village or besting a vengeful Reva using only the Force. Unleashing Vader in his own spin-off would let us see even more of the Sith Lord at his brutal best.

Of course, a solo series should not exist just for it's own sake: a Vader show could shed more light on the mainline Star Wars movies, just as Obi-Wan Kenobi has enhanced the original trilogy. Thanks to the Jedi's adventures with young Leia Organa, her iconic "help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope" line has even more meaning . The last episode also finally reveals why Obi-Wan tells Luke Skywalker that Vader killed Anakin – it's something Anakin tells the Jedi in their climactic duel. Even a minor detail like Luke's toy airspeeder is more resonant after the series. A Vader show could easily do the same and elevate the already existing movies while telling a new, compelling story in its own right.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Vader is more than capable of being at the center of such a story, too. While you might be thinking the Sith Lord is best used as a villain lingering in the shadows, the Vader comics prove he can carry his own complicated plotlines. A TV series could bring in some lively supporting characters from the Star Wars universe, as well: we already know that Vader and Boba Fett have a working relationship, for example, and while comic book stalwart Doctor Aphra hasn't yet made the jump to live-action, considering her adventures with the Sith Lord, it would make sense for her to debut in a Vader show – and she could be just what the saga needs .

As for the logistics, Hayden Christensen has already expressed interest in returning for his own spin-off , as well as a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 . The actor has received the warmest of welcomes back to the Star Wars saga, and that goodwill would undoubtedly extend to a solo project. "It's been just extremely special for me," Christensen told Total Film at Star Wars Celebration. "Just waiting backstage, before we came out, and watching the video footage [a montage of Star Wars movies and shows] that they put together, I was having a hard time not getting all choked up. This is a world I care a lot about. It feels really good to be back." It would be a shame, then, to bid goodbye to Christensen's Anakin so soon after his return.

And while the actor has said he's open to appearing in a second Obi-Wan season, it's unlikely that any further installments could feature the Sith Lord again without breaking canon, or, more importantly, diminishing the emotional impact of episode 6 's battle. Beyond the Ahsoka Disney Plus show (which Christensen may or may not be part of ) a solo series is our best bet at another Vader appearance.

For now, the future of Vader in the Star Wars saga is unclear – but Obi-Wan Kenobi is all the proof we need that a spin-off holds plenty of potential. If we never see the Sith Lord again (which, let's face it, is extremely unlikely) then the Disney Plus show is more than enough to tide us over… though it would certainly be a shame.

