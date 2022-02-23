Dark Souls' most notorious trickster returns in Elden Ring for more mischief

Elden Ring features the return of an incredibly infamous FromSoftware character! Be warned, there are minor spoilers for Elden Ring here!

As Kotaku first reported yesterday on February 22, Elden Ring sees the triumphant (well, if you can call it that) return of none other than Patches, famed bastard of FromSoftware games. It seems as though the familiar face was uncovered during a recent brand-sponsored livestream of FromSoft's new game, where Twitch partners were pulled in to demo the game.

We won't be going into detail on Patches' actual role in Elden Ring, but for now at least, we can confirm that the character is back once again, and obviously he's up to no good. Past FromSoftware games have featured Patches in recurring minor roles, continually taunting and belittling the player with various tricks and deceitful machinations.

The only modern FromSoftware games that haven't co-starred Patches are Dark Souls 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - although many in the FromSoft community believe stand-ins for Patches exist as various other characters. For example, Sekiro's Anayama the Peddler is widely seen as a Patches-alike. There's not long to go now until we can encounter Patches for ourselves, when Elden Ring launches later this week on Friday, February 25.

