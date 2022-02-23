Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage are heading to Disney Plus in select regions

Netflix's Marvel shows have found a new home on Disney Plus – at least in certain regions.

It was previously announced that come March 1, shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage would leave Netflix for good. Luckily, Disney has confirmed that the shows are headed to Disney Plus. Canada appears to be the first location where the former Netflix titles will be available, starting March 16. We've reached out to Disney Plus for comment and will update this article when we hear more on where the shows will end up in the US and UK.

Disney Plus has become the new home for all things Marvel, with shows like Hawkeye, Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki premiering exclusively on the streaming service.

Daredevil and Jessica Jones both premiered on Netflix in 2015 and with their success came Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. The end of each standalone show saw the heroes come together to form a supergroup in The Defenders.

Though they were initially produced as Netflix originals, the shows still appear to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox made a surprise cameo as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the attorney-turned-superhero's legal skills were needed by Peter Parker. Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, one of Daredevil's foes, returned in Hawkeye as one of the main villains. D'Onofrio confirmed in an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+ that Hawkeye and Daredevil are indeed part of the same universe.

"They’re trying their best to keep Daredevil as part of the canon," D’Onofrio told us. "Hawkeye is part of the canon of what we did at Daredevil."

