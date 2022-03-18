Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe says he’s "not really interested" in reprising the role for Cursed Child adaptation

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has explained why he's not particularly keen on appearing in a future adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a theatrical play that continues the story of The Boy Who Lived.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the actor was asked how he felt about filmmaker Chris Columbus – who directed Philosopher's Stone and Chamber of Secrets – expressing interest in developing a new movie with Radcliffe at the center, and whether he would ever reprise his star-making role.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe replied, referencing his involvement in HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion recently.

The special, which was released on January 1, 2022, saw the 32-year-old come together with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and several more of his former castmates to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

"I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," he admitted. "I'm never going to say never. But the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by himself, John Tiffany, and J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It follows Harry, now working as the Ministry of Magic, and his son, first-year Hogwarts student Albus Severus Potter, as they try to reverse the more tragic moments in the former's fight against Voldemort.

Radcliffe can next be seen in the upcoming action-comedy The Lost City, alongside Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. In it, he plays an eccentric billionaire who kidnaps a romance novelist in order to obtain the treasure mentioned in her latest novel.

The Lost City releases on March 25 in the US, and April 15 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our list of the best comedy movies to watch before you die (of laughter).