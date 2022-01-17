Cyberpunk 2077 update could be imminent according to a SteamDB entry

Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated on Steam's database for the first time since October - hinting at an imminent update.

Over the past weekend, users on the official Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit noted that the game's history had been updated on SteamDB to reflect a new entry. As of January 14, CD Projekt Red's game had received a new build via Steam's backend, one that isn't currently available to the public.

Of course, this naturally sets the speculation wheels in motion. Cyberpunk 2077 has received a bounty of updates since it originally launched in December 2020, with each one quashing a considerable number of bugs and glitches to improve the overall game, and so it's highly possible that this SteamDB entry could be for another such update.

However, as some fans are speculating, it could also herald the arrival of a more significant update for Cyberpunk 2077. In November last year, CD Projekt announced a "major update" and DLC expansion for the RPG, with a new-gen upgrade set to launch in the early portion of 2022. Some users are now anticipating that this unannounced update could be the new-gen upgrade.

Right now of course, nothing is known for certain. Cyberpunk 2077's new forthcoming update could be a quality of life fix, the prelude for new single-player DLC, or the new-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X. We'll have to wait and see to find out what this update for Cyberpunk 2077 actually is.

