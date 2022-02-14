Cyberpunk 2077 livestream scheduled as new-gen speculation ramps up

A Cyberpunk 2077 livestream has been scheduled, leading fans to speculate a new-gen announcement is imminent.

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced the forthcoming livestream for Cyberpunk 2077. As you can see just below, the livestream will be taking place via CD Projekt Red's official Twitch channel, and will be kicking off February 15, at approximately 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.You're in? Preem!Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21MEFebruary 14, 2022 See more

Right now, there isn't any indication as to what to expect from the livestream taking place tomorrow on February 15. In the past, CD Projekt Red has held a select number of livestreams for Cyberpunk 2077: streams focused on gameplay features prior to the game launching, and revolved around post-launch updates after the game debuted in December 2020.

There's a lot of speculation that this livestream could announce the new-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077. Late last month, an account trawling the PSN database revealed that CD Projekt Red had uploaded a native PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077, seemingly confirming that a new-gen version of the 2020 action-RPG was quietly in the works at CD Projekt.

Prior to that though, earlier in January 2022, SteamDB revealed that CD Projekt Red was working on an updated version of Cyberpunk 2077, bringing forth speculation that an updated version of the game could be launching imminently. Perhaps one of these things, both of these things, or neither of these things will be revealed during tomorrow's livestream on February 15.

