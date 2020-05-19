Cyberpunk 2077 classes: Solo, Netrunner, and Techie explained

Being an enormous open-world RPG, it won't come as a surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 classes are a massive part of the game. Not in the way you think, though - as revealed during gameplay demos last year, CD Projekt Red's latest will opt for a more fluid system that allows you to change focus as and when you like.

Unlike the tabletop RPG that inspired it, there are just three Cyberpunk 2077 classes to specialise in; Solo, Techie, and Netrunner. However, that doesn't mean you'll be locked into one or another. For example, it's possible to pick and choose the skills you want from each class or specialise in a specific path. We've got all the info you need below based on what we've seen so far and everything we can piece together from the tabletop RPG, Cyberpunk Red.

Not that you'll encounter just three classes during your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough. In fact, word is that the TRPG's classic roles will make their way into the final product as enemies and allies. Oh, and if you've not got your copy of the game ordered yet? You can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right here.

Solo

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you want a classic 'warrior' class, this is it. In the Cyberpunk universe, Solos are guns-for-hire who work for the highest bidder. Their ranks include thugs with pistols and skilled mercenaries, and they can normally be found in the employ of megacorporations. They're incredibly strong, too - as described in a gameplay deep dive from last year, the class allows you to live out your "Terminator power fantasy" by tearing gun-turrets from their tripods to use as a handheld weapon, breaking open locked doors, or sucker-punching anyone who comes too close.

Solos also have a unique ability - Combat Sense. This allows them to scan the environment for threats, potentially letting you get ahead of trouble before it strikes. When combined with what we assume will be aggressive perks and combat-minded upgrades, the Solo is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

As such, anyone wanting an action-heavy first-person shooter experience should look no further than the Solo class.

Netrunner

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Want to be a stealthy computer-hacking wizard? The Netrunner lets you do that. This class is able to gain control of digital devices and cyberware to give them an advantage in combat. That goes beyond the usual 'hack into turrets and use them on the bad guys' trick, though - you can actually hijack someone's prosthetic limbs and cause havoc on a more personal level. This leads to some entirely unexpected (and memorable) chaos. A good example from a 2019 demo showed the player hacking a training bot being used in a boxing ring. It then proceeded to beat the crap out of its opponent, causing a handy distraction.

We suspect the Netrunner class will offer other benefits outside of a fight, too. Being able to bypass security systems or get the lowdown on your enemies ahead of time is sure to come in handy.

Techie

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

This is the class we know least about thus far, but they appear to be Cyberpunk 2077's support act. They're the engineers of this world, operating out of harm's way to craft the guns and technology that are so essential to success. Intriguingly, they have access to a little helper-bot called 'Flathead' that helps us deal with foes by proxy as well.

Intriguingly, Cyberpunk Red describes them as "renegade mechanics and doctors patching up meat and metal alike". With that in mind, back-alley Ripperdocs who sell black-market cyberware fall into the Techie category.

Other Classes in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Although there aren't any other playable classes, that doesn't mean you won't encounter NPC alternatives during Cyberpunk 2077. We're not sure what those will be yet, but the Cyberpunk Red TRPG gives us a pretty good idea. We've listed the most likely options below, and will keep adding more as and when we find out about them.

Rockerboys: Best described as a cross between Robin Hood and Metallica, Rockerboys use the power of music to resist megacorporations and 'The Man' in general. They're an intriguing blend of poet and troublemaker. Johnny Silverhand - the character played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 - is probably the most notable example.

Medias: These are the Lois Lanes of Cyberpunk's dystopian future. As described in Cyberpunk Red, they are "newsmen, media stars, and social influencers risking it all for the truth".

Lawmen: Imagine Mad Max and give him a Cyberpunk makeover - that's a Lawman. Depicted as hardy road warriors, they patrol the mean streets of the future doling out justice whenever necessary.

Nomads: If Lawmen are road warriors, Nomads are Mad Max-style highway vikings. Families of homeless refugees who band together in caravans for safety, they travel from place to place as a horde.

Fixers: Denizens of the future's underbelly, Fixers are middle-men and deal brokers who can get you all kinds of illicit jobs. These are likely to be the folks doling out quests during your game.

Execs: Corporate businesspeople with a ruthless streak, Execs are the Cyberpunk world's elite. Don't be fooled by their riches, though - they're every bit as dangerous as a Nomad or Fixer, if not more so. Money and influence can get you a long way, after all...