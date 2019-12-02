Cyber Monday Star Wars deals 2019

There are so many great Cyber Monday Star Wars deals to be had in 2019, so if your new hope is to pick up some bargains from a galaxy far, far away, you're in luck. Let's see how many more Star Wars quotes we can pack into the rest of this deals guide. We've already seen fantastic price cuts as part of the Cyber Monday game deals, and now we can add deals on old school gaming cabinets, Lego, toys and Star Wars-flavoured consoles.
So whether you're looking for a Cyber Monday Star Wars gift for your younglings, or you just want to treat a true Jedi Master (or yourself), there's something for everyone. And all at a price slightly more competitive than 15,000 Imperial credits (pre-Last Jedi). So, read on. Because these are the Star Wars bargains you're looking for... And if you're yet to catch up on the ace TV show The Mandalorian, here's how to get $10 off Disney Plus for Cyber Monday.
We'll be regularly updating this with all of the best Cyber Monday Star Wars deals we can find from now until the sales end, so check back frequently. Make sure you don't miss that bargain...
Cheap Cyber Monday Star Wars deals
Star Wars Arcade Machine by Arcade1UP | Riser: $499 $399 at Walmart
Relive your youth (or just get with the retro vibe), with The Star Wars Home Arcade Game. It's just over 5' tall machine (with riser) and comes with the original artwork, a light up marquee, full-color 17" display and dual speakers. US deal
Free Yoda toy and Star Wars art book, with 20% off Total Film subscription
If you're after a baby Yoda, here's the next best thing - a Christmas Yoda Funko Pop and Star Wars art book free with the galaxy's best movie mag. Plus use code EVERYTHING20 to get another 20% off the already low price! UK, new customers only, offer ends 11am GMT Dec 3
Disney Plus (includes Star Wars The Mandalorian): $6.99/month at Disney (save $10 today)
To get your eyes on the latest Star Wars show - The Mandalorian - you'll need Disney Plus. The streaming service is the only way to watch it, but well worth the price. You save $10 today!
Lego Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter | $23.99 on Amazon (save 20%)
This Rise of Skywalker set is one the best savings yet.
UK price: £22.10 on Amazon (save 12%)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on PS4 | $49.99 at Walmart
The best US price we've spotted yet for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's souped-up edition on PlayStation 4.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox One | $49.99 at Walmart (was $69.99)
Here's the Deluxe Edition on Xbox One too, for the same discount of $20. A genuine bargain if you're serious about Star Wars games.
Xbox One S, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, Tekken 7 & Projects Cars 2 Bundle | £179 at Currys (save £25.98)
You'll get the Deluxe Edition of Jedi Fallen Order with this 1Tb edition of the Xbox One S, plus Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 thrown in too. Not a bad deal at all.
Lego Star Wars Anakin's Podracer | $23.99 on Amazon (save 20%)
Phantom Menace had issues, but podracing wasn't one.
UK price: £18.99 on Amazon (save 24%)
Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron’S X-Wing Fighter Toy Vehicle | $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)
Equally desirable for youngsters or big kids, this Resistance-era X-Wing fighter: the Incan T-70 X-Wing, now has a cool $40 off for Cyber Monday and comes in vintage-inspired packaging.
Life-Sized Interactive Action Porg Plush | $19.95 at Amazon (save 33%)
It's a Porg! An 8.5" interactive one, that says multiple Porg phrases from the The Last Jedi and flaps its wings while it does so. Who knows what those phrases are, but frankly, who cares?! Look at it!
Star Wars Nixon Collection Ranger Chrono |$360 (was $450)
You gotta love a crossover that names its items well - this is the Ranger Chrono in the color Millennium Falcon Gunmetal. Gorgeous watch at a great price.
UK price: £256 (was £320)
Star Wars Nixon Collection Dork Too |$140 (was $175)
This watch looks the most like it could be casually hanging out on Poe Dameron's wrist, which makes it the coolest one in the collection.
UK price: £136 (was £170.00)
Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition | $29.99 at Amazon (save $10)
Amazon has slashed the Star Wars edition of this board game by 35% Which planet will be destroyed? Where are the Death Star plans hidden? Who knows. But for $30, you can find out.
Lego Star Wars Tantive IV & Snowspeeder | £139.23 at John Lewis (save £31)
Besides giving you money off the Tantive IV, you're also getting the Snowspeeder for free. Awesome.
The Art of Film - Star Wars - 20% off
There's 20% off this beautiful 164 page book which showcases Star Wars art work inspired by the world's leading digital and traditional artists. Use code EVERYTHING20 at the checkout
Lego Star Wars Yoda's Hut | £17 at Argos (save 35%)
Go back to Empire and revisit Luke's Jedi training with Master Yoda, this time in blocky form.
Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon | £548.67 at John Lewis (save £81)
Love Star Wars and LEGO? Prepare for the Holy Grail. This is the set's lowest ever price.