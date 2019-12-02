Cyber Monday Star Wars deals 2019

There are so many great Cyber Monday Star Wars deals to be had in 2019, so if your new hope is to pick up some bargains from a galaxy far, far away, you're in luck. Let's see how many more Star Wars quotes we can pack into the rest of this deals guide. We've already seen fantastic price cuts as part of the Cyber Monday game deals , and now we can add deals on old school gaming cabinets, Lego, toys and Star Wars-flavoured consoles.

Star Wars Arcade Machine by Arcade1UP | Riser: $499 $399 at Walmart

Relive your youth (or just get with the retro vibe), with The Star Wars Home Arcade Game. It's just over 5’ tall machine (with riser) and comes with the original artwork, a light up marquee, full-color 17” display and dual speakers. US dealView Deal

Free Yoda toy and Star Wars art book, with 20% off Total Film subscription

If you're after a baby Yoda, here's the next best thing - a Christmas Yoda Funko Pop and Star Wars art book free with the galaxy's best movie mag. Plus use code EVERYTHING20 to get another 20% off the already low price! UK, new customers only, offer ends 11am GMT Dec 3View Deal

Life-Sized Interactive Action Porg Plush | $19.95 at Amazon (save 33%)

It's a Porg! An 8.5" interactive one, that says multiple Porg phrases from the The Last Jedi and flaps its wings while it does so. Who knows what those phrases are, but frankly, who cares?! Look at it!View Deal

Star Wars Nixon Collection Ranger Chrono |$360 (was $450)

You gotta love a crossover that names its items well - this is the Ranger Chrono in the color Millennium Falcon Gunmetal. Gorgeous watch at a great price.

UK price: £256 (was £320)View Deal

Star Wars Nixon Collection Dork Too |$140 (was $175)

This watch looks the most like it could be casually hanging out on Poe Dameron's wrist, which makes it the coolest one in the collection.

UK price: £136 (was £170.00)View Deal