Cyber Monday projector deals 2021 - what to expect

The Cyber Monday projector deals will carry on the deals train, leaving Black Friday firmly in the rear-view mirror. However, while Friday will have laid the groundwork, Cyber Monday can still offer the goods. If you've been thinking about going large on your screens this year, then it's going to be worth hanging around for Monday's deals.

Such has been the meteoric rise in projector tech, there has never been a better time to upgrade from the best gaming TV to the likes of the best 4K projector, best projector for gaming, and best projector for PS5. And the Cyber Monday projector deals are, even more specifically, the best time to do this as we'll see record-low prices and the most severe price cuts. Such price cuts will extend beyond the premium models, right down to the best portable projectors and best outdoor projectors too, the former of which could be very handy this coming Holiday season.

Projectors are likely to be very popular this year, and this is due to that upward trajectory in tech we've seen. Image quality can now rival even the best QLED TVs and best OLED TVs, options for connectivity and built-in streaming apps have broadened, and from a gaming point of view, latency has come right down too, meaning a console or PC can genuinely be teamed with a projector to make for a great gaming experience. As a result, the Cyber Monday projector deals will be more tempting than ever. We'll be using this page to keep on top of the price cuts and offers when the time comes, but read on now for key info and some rough predictions.

When will the Cyber Monday projector deals start? The Cyber Monday projector deals will be on Monday, November 29 this year. This is when, Black Friday aside, we expect to see the biggest price cuts. However, such is the trend of the sales season, and because Black Friday has a few days before, we'd expect to see loads of retailers smashing out the deals and price cuts well before Cyber Monday itself. In fact, there's likely to be a steady stream of deals available to peruse and take advantage of from mid-to-late October onwards.

Cyber Monday projector deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Samsung)

As with Black Friday that precedes it, it's a little difficult to be absolutely precise on what exact Cyber Monday projector deals will come our way, and what models in particular will be the stars of the show. This is because of the sheer breadth of the market now and the unbelievable amount of projector types and specs available.

However, we'd definitely want to keep an eye on the biggest beasts of the day, the Samsung Premiere range. The two projectors in this series, the LSP9T and LSP7T, made a splash in the projector market when they were released at the end of last year, and they really are some of the most premium, high-end, exquisite picture-givers you can get. The price of the more affordable LSP7T has already seen some price fluctuation, and so this could be in for a great big price cut this sales season. Sure, a $500 discount at multiple times this year has softened the blow of its $3,500 list price, but we are hoping for something bigger and better, and possibly a price that will beat its lowest ever cost of $2,800 that came during this year's Prime Day in June.

Given it'll be nearly a year from the Premieres' original release when the Cyber Monday projector deals kick in, such price cuts on top-end models are decent predictions.

It'll also be worth tracking the price of newer models as this will be their first sales season. Thus, we're almost certainly going to see record low prices for units, and it'll mark the best time to snap them up. Look out for models like the BenQ X1300i, the slightly older BenQ GV1 portable projector, and the Epson EF-12.

Today's best deals

(Image credit: Epson)

If you'd prefer to begin your research right now - or even try your luck and see if you can find a deal-worthy price - then we have you covered. Below are some of the latest and best prices on some top projectors. These will automatically update so you know you're seeing up-to-date information. The Cyber Monday projector deals are likely to best most prices from October, but, you never know, you might well find a great price right now.

Projectors won't be the only things discounted this coming Cyber Monday though Check out our predictions for the upcoming Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals, Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals, and Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals for more screen-based info.