Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2021: where to find the deepest discounts

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals offer another opportunity at some of the best gaming chairs that may have passed you by over the weekend. While the discounts may not be quite as extensive as what could be found with the Black Friday gaming chair deals, you're still likely to make some major savings on some of the most popular brands on the market at the moment.

Over the last few years especially, gaming chairs have become some of the most popular gaming accessories that you can get your hands on. Because of the demand, it isn't unusual to see some top brands, such as Secretlab and AndaSeat, retailing their flagship models for upwards of $500, depending on the materials used (such as a soft weave mesh or real leather).

Features are also another important consideration when picking out the perfect gaming chair for you this Cyber Monday, as the pricier seats tend to include things like 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, magnetic headrest cushions, memory foam pillows, and even a rocking ability with an increased level of reclining.

Cyber Monday isn't upon us just yet, though if you're wanting to save money ahead of the highly anticipated sales event, you can do just that right now with our picks for the best cheap gaming chair deals available, with a whole host of options available for under $100.

Thinking of upgrading your battlestation beyond the chair at the heart of it all?

When will the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals start? Cyber Monday is happening this year on November 29, though it's likely that deals could start as early as the Saturday succeeding Black Friday, and last as long as the rest of the work week. In our experience, we wouldn't be surprised if some gaming chair deals hung around until Thursday or Friday, but it's likely that the best offers will be available on the day, so don't delay if there's something you like the look of for less.

Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday to buy a gaming chair? While the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals can be decent in their old right, you're better off buying a new gaming chair on the Friday instead, as the deals have typically been more plentiful and extensive online, especially if you've had your eye on the pricier brands like Secretlab and AndaSeat. It should be noted, as you'll see below, that you'll definitely get a better discount on most chairs on the Monday, but we advise the former side of sales weekend if possible.

Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals: What to Expect

In terms of what to expect from the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals, we can cast our minds back to last year for a rough idea of what was on offer from some of the major retailers. For instance, Amazon, predictably, had extensive offers on some of the bigger gaming chair brands, in particular, AKRacing. The world's largest online retailer was selling the AKRacing Masters Series at a $109 discount ($420.98 down from $529) and the AKRacing Core Series EX saw $94 knocked off its $349 asking price, as it sold for $254.99 for a limited time.

It was a similar story from one of our favorite gaming chair brands, Secretlab, as some of the company's premiere models saw some of their lowest rates yet last year. This is an example of what was available during the previous Cyber Monday sales event:

Secretlab Titan | $799 $699 at Secretlab

One of the best deals from last year's Cyber Monday event was a full $100 off a premium NAPA leather version of the Titan 2020 gaming chair. There's a reason why this chair is still so high up in our best gaming chairs roundup, it's just that damn good. It's likely that this Cyber Monday will see deep discounts on Secretlab seats, too.



Secretlab Omega Classic | $419 $349 at Secretlab

It wasn't quite as deep of a discount as could be found with the Titan 2020, but the Omega Classic, one of the company's most popular chairs, was still quite a striking $70 off to come in just under the $350 mark. This is likely to be more akin to the majority of sales on the day from the site.



How to choose the best gaming chair for you this Cyber Monday

Are you still a little confused about the types of chairs available, and their functionality/differences this Cyber Monday? Not to worry, here's a simple explanation of both types:

Ergonomic gaming chairs: These office-style gaming chairs are built with comfort and longevity in mind. Normally, the best ergonomic gaming chairs will include features like 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and rocking/reclining functionality. It isn't unusual for pricier models to have memory foam pillows included as well.

Pedestal gaming chairs: If ergonomic gaming chairs are mostly aimed at the PC crowd, then these lower-down seats have their roots firmly planted on the console gamers. Usually, these style gaming chairs have some kind of rocking function and are made with lounging in mind, rather than supporting good posture; the kind of thing that wouldn't be out of place in a bedroom or in front of a home entertainment system rather than at a desk.

