Cyber Monday AirPods deals - low prices are live already

The Cyber Monday AirPod deals are here, promptly taking off where the Black Friday ones left. Not that we're complaining as it's basically meant loads of the same deals have kept rolling. The likes of Amazon have already started cutting prices. We're talking over $50/£50 off for certain varieties of AirPod, which definitely isn't to be sniffed at. The problem with AirPods is that they're so hugely popular that they're liable to sell out fast, so be sure to move quickly in case they go the way of the (i)Dodo.

Not bad, right? Not bad at all, actually. For more Black Friday AirPods deals from other retailers around the world, look a little further down the page.

During the first couple of Black Fridays after the Apple AirPods were released, we barely saw any decent deals at all. I'm pretty sure I remember a Walmart deal blowing up for a whopping $7 discount at one point. Things are much better today though, and you'll be able to see for yourself with our price comparison charts below for the three different types of AirPods.

Let's dive in.

Black Friday AirPods deals - standard

(Image credit: Apple)

First up, the standard AirPods from 2019. This version comes with the normal charging case (e.g., not wireless) and is the cheapest set of AirPods you can get. They're also the ones most likely to sell out first, so be quick if you want to secure a pair during the Black Friday AirPods deals.

Black Friday AirPods deals - wireless charging case

(Image credit: Apple)

Next up we have the AirPods with a case that you can charge wirelessly with any compatible wireless charger. Simply pop the AirPods back in their case and place them on your charging station. And there you go! It's super easy to do at the end of the night without messing around trying to get that cable attached.

Otherwise, these AirPods are exactly the same as the cheaper ones mentioned earlier. So if you're not fussed about wireless charging, we'd go for the cheaper one instead.

Black Friday AirPods deals - Pro

The AirPods Pro have been a big hit since they released and have seen the lowest prices ever recently, so it's absolutely the best time to buy. Wireless charging comes as standard with all models of the Pro and the jump in audio quality, especially the bass, is much improved over the regular AirPods.

The offer a snugger fit too with the fully in-ear buds design. A recent update added Spatial Audio, a 3D surround sound-like feature to them too, making them excellent for watching for watching TV or mobile content if you use your iPad or iPhone for streaming. They're even down to £195 at Laptops Direct but, should you wish to get Prime delivery through Amazon, they're available for only a tiny bit more.

