Crysis 4 is still in the "early stages" and related job listings point to an "FPS sandbox"

Crysis 4 was officially announced on the heels of a leak on Chinese social media, and as expected, developer Crytek says it's still very much in "the early stages."

Crytek was quick to announce Crysis 4 after the game leaked via Chinese social media, but the game is still very much in "the early stages of development."

"It will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community," Crytek CEO Avni Yerli added in an announcement post .

"As development progresses we will release more details when we can," he says. "But in the meantime, know that our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter."

Crysis 4 seems to be at least a few years away, at a minimum, and Crytek is looking to fill several dozen positions related to the project. The job listings for these positions cover a range of disciplines and are generally pretty light on details, but there are a few interesting descriptors tucked away in the required and desired skills and experiences.

Multiple Crytek 4 job listings mention candidates with a "deep passion for gaming, preferably FPS sandbox games." The original Crysis, in particular, is known for its open-world-adjacent design which encouraged players to approach engagements in different ways. This was partly a product of its time – these kinds of shooters weren't as common back then – but there's no doubt that Crysis has some sandbox DNA in it. Perhaps Crysis 4 will lean into that more heavily than the most recent games.

Crysis games are also no stranger to multiplayer, so it comes as no surprise that several listings also mention "multiplayer system design and balancing experience."

We can only glean so much from reading between the lines of job listings, especially for a project which is surely extremely malleable and subject to changes. And if you'd asked us before today's reveal if Crysis 4 would have multiplayer, for example, we probably would've wagered a yes. That said, we'll take any breadcrumbs we can get while we wait for more official information – which will probably be quite a long wait.