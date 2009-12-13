Create your own Paranormal Activity film

To celebrate the release of the creepy Paranormal Activity film, now freaking people out in cinemas across the nation, the studio is offering fans the chance to make their own paranormal short which could feature on the release of the DVD in 2010.

Based on purportedly true events, the supernatural flick portrays the story of Katie and Micah, a couple who become haunted by an unseen presence in their house. They decide to investigate the increasingly bizarre intrusions (as you do) by setting up a video camera to capture evidence. SFX gave the film five stars, and you can read our review over here .

Your horror film can be in any style as long as it's up to just three minutes long – a spoof version of the film, perhaps, or something a little more bonkers. As long its original (nothing from any sources that haven’t been created by you)! The entries will be judged by Paranormal Activity director Oren Peli, with the ultimate winner having their film introduced on the DVD. In addition to this the winner will also receive a FLIP Digital Video Camera, six month VIP membership to LOVEFiLM.com and a copy of the Paranormal Activity DVD or Blu-Ray. Runners up will also be included as a special feature on the DVD and Blu-ray. Nice.

If you'd like to enter go ahead and visit the official YouTube page . All visitors to the page will also be eligible for a couple of free cinema tickets, so get clicking.

Remember folks, this compo isn't run by SFX - we're just showing you the link because we think you might be interested. For queries and that, don't email us, contact the Paranormal Activity people , m'kay? Cool.