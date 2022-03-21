Crazy Rich Asians 2 gets a new writer and a third installment

After much delay, Crazy Rich Asians 2 has found a new writer and is moving forward with a planned third installment.

According to Deadline, Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang has been hired to write the script for the upcoming sequel. Wang, who is currently writing and directing a horror flick for Paramount Players/QC Entertainment, replaces original writers Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

Crazy Rich Asians, based on the Kevin Kwan book of the same name, made over $238.5M at the box office. The romantic comedy starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Ken Jeong, Sonoya Mizuno, and Harry Shum Jr.

Lim exited the franchise in 2019 after reports revealed that she would be paid only an eighth of what was promised to Chiarelli, setting their salaries at $110k+ and $800k - 1M respectively. Jon M. Chu, who will stay on as director, commended Lim for standing up for herself and knowing her worth.

Crazy Rich Asians 2 will be based on Kwan's book China Rich Girlfriend, the second in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. The book follows Rachel Chu (first played on screen by Wu) as she makes the startling discovery that her biological father was actually a Shanghai elite. Deadline also reports that the third installment, based on Kwan's Rich People Problems, will still move ahead as planned, though no other details have been released.

No release date has been set for Crazy Rich Asians 2.