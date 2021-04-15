Yvette Nicole Brown is confident that we’re getting a Community movie

Community fans can start dusting off their #SixSeasonsAndAMovie hashtags once more. Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Greendale’s Shirley on the cult comedy series, has suggested that a big-screen adventure now feels imminent. As Shirley might say: that’s nice.

Speaking to Variety, Brown revealed that she still keeps in touch with her castmates: "We have a group text that is popping. We joke and laugh with each other randomly. You never know who is going to start it… but we always check in with each other daily."

That process of reaching out has seemingly made Brown quietly assured that a Community movie is happening: "The movie? I think it’s coming. I don’t know when, [but] I know we all want to do it and that’s half the battle," she said.

The more passionate Human Beings out there will be well aware that the past 12 months has seen a serious uptick in chatter about the Community movie.

Creator Dan Harmon told The Independent back in 2020 that "ideas have been kicked around" for a Community movie, though admitted it would be difficult to coax Donald Glover – himself a major creative – back to play Troy. Abed actor Danny Pudi added, "I don’t know if our story’s done."

Harmon later updated fans in a talk with The Wrap. There, he teased: "I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months."

Since then, radio silence – but Brown’s words will surely reignite one of the first major social media grassroots campaigns. For them, we have two words: paintball movie.

