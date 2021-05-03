New on Comixology Unlimited (May 2021): All the comics and manga arriving

For May 2021, Comixology Unlimited is unofficially a month of Marvel comic books, as several of the most notable additions come from the House of Ideas. Some are dives from the past, while others are topical tie-ins to recent and upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and films.
Take for instance Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta's The Vision, which has been added to Comixology Unlimited. Not only is it all 12 issues, but it's the director's cut edition with notes from King, Walta, and others.
The recent Shang-Chi limited series by Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan has also been added, ahead of the upcoming Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film and a sequel ongoing comic book series from Yang and Ruan.
Over at DC, the milestone sequel to Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, The Dark Knight Strikes Again, has been added. Several other Miller/Batman stories are already on the service, so it makes for a great evening read (or re-read).
If you're looking for something outside the superhero realm, Alejandro Jodorowsky's french space opera The Incal has been added - all six volumes, as well as the prequel Before The Incal and the coda, Final Incal. If that wasn't enough, six volumes of the spin-off series Metabarons have also been added.
If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in May 2021:
- Action Lab: Dog of Wonder: Volume 2-Where My Dogs At? Vol. 2
- Action Lab: Dog of Wonder #6 - #8
- Actionverse: Stray #1 - #4
- Adam Sarlech Vol. 2: The Bridal Chamber
- Adam Sarlech Vol. 3: The Snow-Covered Testament
- Adastra in Africa
- All the Presidents
- Altered Carbon: Download Blues
- Angel & Spike #15
- An Unkindness of Ravens #2
- Astro Boy: Underground - The Official Movie Prequel #1 - #4
- A Tale of Two Cats
- Avengers: No Road Home (2019) #1 - #10
- Batman: Curse of the White Knight (2019-) #1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes Again
- Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point (2021) *NO FORTNITE CODE* #1
- Batman/The Maxx: The Lost Year Compendium
- Battle Beasts #1 - #4
- Battle Beasts Vol. 1
- Before The Incal: Digital Omnibus
- Bigby Bear Vol. 2
- Bigby Bear Vol. 3: The Explorer
- Blue Hour #5
- Blue Hour Vol. 1
- Bluesy Lucy - The Existential Chronicles of a Thirtysomething Vol. 1
- Bluesy Lucy - The Existential Chronicles of a Thirtysomething Vol. 2
- Brigands #5
- Brigands Vol. 1
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #3 - #4
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #17 - #18
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Legacy Edition: Book Two
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vol. 4
- Captain Marvel (2019-) #1 - #12
- Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Re-Entry
- Captain Marvel Vol. 2: Falling Star
- Carthago Adventures Vol. 1: Zana
- Carthago Adventures Vol. 2: Bluff Creek
- Carthago Adventures Vol. 3: Chipekwe
- Carthago Adventures Vol. 4: Aipaloovik
- Carthago Adventures Vol. 5: Amarok
- Carthago Omnibus
- Carthago Vol. 6: Heiress of the Carpathains
- Carthago Vol. 7: The Kamchatka Trench
- Carthago Vol. 8: Leviathan
- Carthago Vol. 9: The Centenarian's Pact
- Carthago Vol. 10: The Infinite Abyss
- Champions (2020-) #1 - #3
- Chasing Echoes
- Cougar and Cub #3 - #5
- Crackdown #1 - #4
- Crimson Society #2 - #3
- Cryptoid
- Danger Doll Squad #0 - #3
- Daytripper: Deluxe Edition
- Daytripper #1 - #10
- Doctor Strange (2018-2019) #1 - #12
- Doctor Strange by Mark Waid Vol. 1: Across The Universe
- Dog Days
- Dollface: St. Patrick’s Day Special 2017
- Dollface #3 - #11
- Dollface Vol. 1
- Dollface Vol. 2
- Dry Spell #1 - #2
- Dull Margaret
- Dune: House Atreides #1
- Dungeon Quest: Book Two
- Dungeon Quest: Book Three
- Eddie Spaghetti
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark: Spring Special
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark #6 - #12
- Empress Cixtisis
- Eternals (2021-) #1 - #2
- Excalibur (2019-) #1 - #16
- Excalibur by Tini Howard Vol. 1
- Excalibur by Tini Howard Vol. 2
- Fantastic Four: Wedding Special (2018) #1
- Fantastic Four (2018-) #1 - #8
- Fantastic Four Vol. 2: Mr. And Mrs. Grimm
- Final Incal: Digital Omnibus
- Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0
- Firefly #21
- Force #1
- For Justice: The Serge & Beate Klarsfeld Story
- Fracture
- Fracture Vol. 2 #3 - #4
- Funeral of the Heart
- Garbage Pail Kids #1: Comic Book Puke-tacular
- Garbage Pail Kids #2: Love Stinks
- Garbage Pail Kids #3: Fables, Fantasy, and Farts
- Garbage Pail Kids #4: Gross Encounters of the Turd Kind
- Garbage Pail Kids #5: Go Hollywood
- Garlandia
- Giant Days Vol. 14
- Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp #1 (of 5)
- Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020-) #5 - #8
- Guardians Of The Galaxy by Al Ewing Vol. 1: Then It's Us
- Hellshock #1 - #4
- Hero Cats: Midnight Over Stellar City Vol. 2 #1 - #3
- Hero Cats #2
- Hero Cats Hardcover Vol. 1
- Hero Cats of Skyworld Vol. 6: New Realm
- Hero Cats of Stellar City: New Visions Vol. 5
- House of Women
- I Am Legion Omnibus
- Ignited #3 - #10
- Ignited Omnibus
- Infinite Seven: Family Business
- Infinite Seven #2 - #8
- Infinite Seven Vol. 1: Kill Replace Kill
- In the Heart of the Impregnable Metabunker
- In Vitro
- Iron Man (2020-) #1 - #5
- Itty Bitty Bunnies in Rainbow Pixie Candyland #1 - #4
- James Bond: 007 (2018-) #6 - #12
- James Bond (2015-2016) #11 - #12
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #10 - #12
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 2: The Ballad of Hup & Barfinnious
- John Constantine: Hellblazer (2019-) #1 - #10
- Johnny Appleseed
- Johnny Boo (Book 11): Johnny Boo Finds a Clue?
- Judge Dredd: False Witness #3
- Jungle Girl Season 1
- Jungle Girl Season 2
- Jungle Girl Season 3
- Jupiter Jet #1
- Just Beyond Vol. 3: Welcome to Beast Island
- Justice League (2018-) #3 - #16
- Kid Sherlock Vol. 1
- Leo Roa
- Leo Roa Vol. 1: The True Tale of Leo Roa
- Leo Roa Vol. 2: An Odyssey Back in Time
- Little Josephine: Memory In Pieces
- Love and Capes #9 - #13
- Love and Capes Vol. 3
- Love and Other Weird Things
- Lumberjanes: True Colors
- Lumberjanes #74
- Medisin Vol. 2: In the Grip of Malady
- Megalex Omnibus
- Mega Man: Fully Charged #3
- Metal Hurlant: Selected Works
- Meyer
- Midnight Tiger #0 - #1
- Might Morphin Power Rangers: Rise of Drakkon
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #55
- Miraculous: Adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir #1 - #3
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir #11 - #18
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 3: Claws Out
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 4: Akumatized
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 5: Lucky Charm
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 6: Cataclysm
- Mishka & The Sea Devil #1 - #10
- Molly Danger: Digital #1 - #4
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #90
- Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew #1
- Nancy Drew And The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie #1 - #6
- Nancy Drew And The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Missing Adults
- Nicnevin and the Bloody Queen
- Northstars Vol. 1.5
- Nutmeg #10 - #12: Winter
- Omni #4 - #10
- Once & Future #12
- Over the Garden Wall: Benevolent Sisters of Charity
- Over the Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies
- Pandora's Eyes (Color)
- Poochytown
- Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #3
- Power Rangers: Sins of the Future
- Princeless: Book 6 - Make Yourself Part 2
- Princeless Make Yourself Part 2 #1 - #4
- Project Superpowers Vol. 2: Evolution
- Puppet Master: Curtain Call #1 - #2
- Red Sonja (2019-): Lord of Fools
- Red Sonja (2019-) #1 - #15
- Red Sonja (2019-) Vol. 1: Scorched Earth
- Retina Vol. 1: Just Another Day
- Retina Vol. 2: Reunion
- Retina Vol. 3: Fallen Soldiers
- Robert Silverberg's COLONIES Vol. 1
- Robert Silverberg's COLONIES Vol. 2
- Roly Poly
- Rosco Alien Photographer Vol. 1
- Sacrifice of Darkness
- Scare City
- Seen Vol. 1: Edmonia Lewis
- Seven Secrets #3
- Shades of Magic: The Steel Prince #2 - #4
- Shades of Magic Vol. 1: The Steel Prince
- Shang-Chi (2020) #1 - #5
- Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 1: Brothers & Sisters
- Shinobi: Ninja Princess: Lightning Oni #1 - #3
- Skyward: Into the Grim
- Solo: A Star Wars Story Adaptation (2018-2019) #1 - #7
- Something is Killing the Children #11
- Sonic: Bad Guys #1 (of 4)
- Son of the Gun Vol. 1: Born in Trash
- Son of the Gun Vol. 2: The Minister’s Dogs
- Son of the Gun Vol. 3: Flesh and Filth
- Son of the Gun Vol. 4: Sinner and Saint
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—Too Long a Sacrifice #2 - #3
- Star Wars: Age Of Republic - Darth Maul (2018) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Republic - Obi-Wan Kenobi (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Republic - Qui-Gon Jin (2018) #1
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020-) #4 - #5
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 1: Fortune And Fate
- Star Wars: From The Journals Of Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Star Wars: The High Republic (2021-) #1
- States of Mind
- Steven Universe Vol. 8: To Be Happy
- Strangelands #1 - #8
- Streets of Paris, Streets of Murder: The Complete Graphic Noir of Machette & Tardi Vol. 2
- Superman Isn't Jewish (But I Am...Kinda) Vol. 1
- Super Zombies Vol. 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Animated 2003 #1 - #7
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn Vol. 1: From The Ashes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #109
- The Alliance of the Curious
- The Alliance of the Curious Vol. 1: Sapiens
- The Alliance of the Curious Vol. 2: Neandertalensis
- The Anthology of Mind
- The Big Country
- The Circle #4 - #5
- The Circle Vol. 1
- The Complete Dracula
- The Consultant #1
- The Dark Knight Strikes Again #1 - #3
- The Fire of Theseus
- The Fire of Theseus Vol. 1: Survive
- The Fire of Theseus Vol. 2: Conquer
- The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age
- The Freebooters
- The Fun Never Stops!: An Anthology of Comic Art 1991–2006
- The Incal: Digital Omnibus
- The Incal Vol. 2: The Luminous Incal
- The Incal Vol. 3: What Lies Beneath
- The Incal Vol. 4: What is Above
- The Incal Vol. 5: The Fifth Essence - The Dreaming Galaxy
- The Incal Vol. 6: The Fifth Essence - Planet DiFool
- The Lie and How We Told It
- The Life of a Coat
- The Lone Ranger & Tonto Vol. 1
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 1: Now And Forever
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 1: Omnibus
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 1 #16 - #25
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 2: Lines Not Crossed
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 2 #1 - #25
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 3: Scorched Earth
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 4: Resolve
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 5: Hard Country
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 6: Native Ground
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 7: Back East
- The Lone Ranger Vol. 8: The Long Road Home
- The Lost City of Heracleon
- The Magicians: New Class
- The Metabarons: Digital Omnibus
- The Metabaron Vol. 1: Wilhelm, The Techno-Admiral
- The Metabaron Vol. 2: Khonrad, The Anti-Baron
- The Metabaron Vol. 3: Orne-8, The Techno-Cardinal
- The Metabaron Vol. 4: Simak, The Transhuman
- The Metabaron Vol. 5: Rina, The Meta-Guardianess
- The Metabaron Vol. 6: No Name, The Techno-Baron
- The Mueller Report: Graphic Novel
- The Quotable Giant Days
- The Red Mother #8 - #9
- The Technopriests Omnibus
- The Twilight Man
- Tomboy #11 - #12
- Tomboy Vol. 3: No Absolution
- Tonta
- Toyetica #1 - #4
- Toyetica Vol. 1
- Transformers (2010-2011) #10 - #28
- Transformers (2019-) #22 - #23
- Transformers Vol. 2: The Change In Their Nature
- Transformers ‘84: Secrets and Lies #3 (of 4)
- Unlovable Vol. 1
- Vampblade Season 2 #1 - #9
- Vampblade Vol. 4
- Vampblade Vol. 5: Danger Doll Squad
- Vamplets: The Nightmare Nursery #2 - #4
- Vamplets: The Undead Pet Society #1
- Versailles: My Father's Palace
- Vision: Director's Cut (2017) #1 - #6
- Vision: The Complete Series
- Vivisectionary
- Voracious #8: Feeding Time Issue #4
- Voracious #9: Feeding Time Issue #5
- Voracious Vol. 2: Feeding Time
- Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse Vol. 1: Race to Death Valley
- Walt Disney Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck Vol. 1: The Son of the Sun
- War of Kings #1 - #6
- We Ate Wonderbread
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2
- Where Are You, Leopold? Vol. 1: The Invisibility Game
- Wings of Light Vol. 1
- Wings of Light Vol. 2
- Wolverine (2020-) #7 - #9
- Wolverine & Jubilee: Curse of the Mutants
- Wolverine & Jubilee #1 - #4
- Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol. 1
- Wynd #3 - #5
- Zombie Tramp: Origins #1 - #3
- Zombie Tramp #0, #39 - #41
- Zombie Tramp Easter Special
- Zombie Tramp Vol. 10: Gory Road
- Zombie Tramp Vol. 11: Demon Dames and Scandalous Games
- Zombie Tramp Vol. 2 #2 - #4
