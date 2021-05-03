New on Comixology Unlimited (May 2021): All the comics and manga arriving

For May 2021, Comixology Unlimited is unofficially a month of Marvel comic books, as several of the most notable additions come from the House of Ideas. Some are dives from the past, while others are topical tie-ins to recent and upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and films.

Take for instance Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta's The Vision , which has been added to Comixology Unlimited. Not only is it all 12 issues, but it's the director's cut edition with notes from King, Walta, and others.

The recent Shang-Chi limited series by Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan has also been added, ahead of the upcoming Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film and a sequel ongoing comic book series from Yang and Ruan.

Over at DC, the milestone sequel to Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, The Dark Knight Strikes Again, has been added. Several other Miller/Batman stories are already on the service, so it makes for a great evening read (or re-read).

If you're looking for something outside the superhero realm, Alejandro Jodorowsky's french space opera The Incal has been added - all six volumes, as well as the prequel Before The Incal and the coda, Final Incal. If that wasn't enough, six volumes of the spin-off series Metabarons have also been added.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in May 2021:

(Image credit: DC)

Action Lab: Dog of Wonder: Volume 2-Where My Dogs At? Vol. 2

Action Lab: Dog of Wonder #6 - #8

Actionverse: Stray #1 - #4

Adam Sarlech Vol. 2: The Bridal Chamber

Adam Sarlech Vol. 3: The Snow-Covered Testament

Adastra in Africa

All the Presidents

Altered Carbon: Download Blues

Angel & Spike #15

An Unkindness of Ravens #2

Astro Boy: Underground - The Official Movie Prequel #1 - #4

A Tale of Two Cats

Avengers: No Road Home (2019) #1 - #10

Batman: Curse of the White Knight (2019-) #1

Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes Again

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point (2021) *NO FORTNITE CODE* #1

Batman/The Maxx: The Lost Year Compendium

Battle Beasts #1 - #4

Battle Beasts Vol. 1

Before The Incal: Digital Omnibus

Bigby Bear Vol. 2

Bigby Bear Vol. 3: The Explorer

Blue Hour #5

Blue Hour Vol. 1

Bluesy Lucy - The Existential Chronicles of a Thirtysomething Vol. 1

Bluesy Lucy - The Existential Chronicles of a Thirtysomething Vol. 2

Brigands #5

Brigands Vol. 1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #3 - #4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #17 - #18

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Legacy Edition: Book Two

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vol. 4

Captain Marvel (2019-) #1 - #12

Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Re-Entry

Captain Marvel Vol. 2: Falling Star

Carthago Adventures Vol. 1: Zana

Carthago Adventures Vol. 2: Bluff Creek

Carthago Adventures Vol. 3: Chipekwe

Carthago Adventures Vol. 4: Aipaloovik

Carthago Adventures Vol. 5: Amarok

Carthago Omnibus

Carthago Vol. 6: Heiress of the Carpathains

Carthago Vol. 7: The Kamchatka Trench

Carthago Vol. 8: Leviathan

Carthago Vol. 9: The Centenarian's Pact

Carthago Vol. 10: The Infinite Abyss

Champions (2020-) #1 - #3

Chasing Echoes

Cougar and Cub #3 - #5

Crackdown #1 - #4

Crimson Society #2 - #3

Cryptoid

Danger Doll Squad #0 - #3

(Image credit: DC)

Daytripper: Deluxe Edition

Daytripper #1 - #10

Doctor Strange (2018-2019) #1 - #12

Doctor Strange by Mark Waid Vol. 1: Across The Universe

Dog Days

Dollface: St. Patrick’s Day Special 2017

Dollface #3 - #11

Dollface Vol. 1

Dollface Vol. 2

Dry Spell #1 - #2

Dull Margaret

Dune: House Atreides #1

Dungeon Quest: Book Two

Dungeon Quest: Book Three

Eddie Spaghetti

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark: Spring Special

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark #6 - #12

Empress Cixtisis

Eternals (2021-) #1 - #2

Excalibur (2019-) #1 - #16

Excalibur by Tini Howard Vol. 1

Excalibur by Tini Howard Vol. 2

Fantastic Four: Wedding Special (2018) #1

Fantastic Four (2018-) #1 - #8

Fantastic Four Vol. 2: Mr. And Mrs. Grimm

Final Incal: Digital Omnibus

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0

Firefly #21

Force #1

For Justice: The Serge & Beate Klarsfeld Story

Fracture

Fracture Vol. 2 #3 - #4

Funeral of the Heart

Garbage Pail Kids #1: Comic Book Puke-tacular

Garbage Pail Kids #2: Love Stinks

Garbage Pail Kids #3: Fables, Fantasy, and Farts

Garbage Pail Kids #4: Gross Encounters of the Turd Kind

Garbage Pail Kids #5: Go Hollywood

Garlandia

Giant Days Vol. 14

Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp #1 (of 5)

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020-) #5 - #8

Guardians Of The Galaxy by Al Ewing Vol. 1: Then It's Us

Hellshock #1 - #4

Hero Cats: Midnight Over Stellar City Vol. 2 #1 - #3

Hero Cats #2

Hero Cats Hardcover Vol. 1

Hero Cats of Skyworld Vol. 6: New Realm

Hero Cats of Stellar City: New Visions Vol. 5

House of Women

I Am Legion Omnibus

Ignited #3 - #10

Ignited Omnibus

Infinite Seven: Family Business

Infinite Seven #2 - #8

Infinite Seven Vol. 1: Kill Replace Kill

In the Heart of the Impregnable Metabunker

In Vitro

Iron Man (2020-) #1 - #5

Itty Bitty Bunnies in Rainbow Pixie Candyland #1 - #4

James Bond: 007 (2018-) #6 - #12

James Bond (2015-2016) #11 - #12

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #10 - #12

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 2: The Ballad of Hup & Barfinnious

John Constantine: Hellblazer (2019-) #1 - #10

Johnny Appleseed

Johnny Boo (Book 11): Johnny Boo Finds a Clue?

Judge Dredd: False Witness #3

Jungle Girl Season 1

Jungle Girl Season 2

Jungle Girl Season 3

Jupiter Jet #1

Just Beyond Vol. 3: Welcome to Beast Island

Justice League (2018-) #3 - #16

Kid Sherlock Vol. 1

Leo Roa

Leo Roa Vol. 1: The True Tale of Leo Roa

Leo Roa Vol. 2: An Odyssey Back in Time

Little Josephine: Memory In Pieces

Love and Capes #9 - #13

Love and Capes Vol. 3

Love and Other Weird Things

Lumberjanes: True Colors

Lumberjanes #74

Medisin Vol. 2: In the Grip of Malady

Megalex Omnibus

Mega Man: Fully Charged #3

Metal Hurlant: Selected Works

Meyer

Midnight Tiger #0 - #1

Might Morphin Power Rangers: Rise of Drakkon

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #55

Miraculous: Adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir #1 - #3

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir #11 - #18

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 3: Claws Out

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 4: Akumatized

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 5: Lucky Charm

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Vol. 6: Cataclysm

Mishka & The Sea Devil #1 - #10

Molly Danger: Digital #1 - #4

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #90

Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew #1

Nancy Drew And The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie #1 - #6

Nancy Drew And The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Missing Adults

Nicnevin and the Bloody Queen

Northstars Vol. 1.5

Nutmeg #10 - #12: Winter

Omni #4 - #10

Once & Future #12

Over the Garden Wall: Benevolent Sisters of Charity

Over the Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies

Pandora's Eyes (Color)

Poochytown

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #3

Power Rangers: Sins of the Future

Princeless: Book 6 - Make Yourself Part 2

Princeless Make Yourself Part 2 #1 - #4

Project Superpowers Vol. 2: Evolution

Puppet Master: Curtain Call #1 - #2

Red Sonja (2019-): Lord of Fools

Red Sonja (2019-) #1 - #15

Red Sonja (2019-) Vol. 1: Scorched Earth

Retina Vol. 1: Just Another Day

Retina Vol. 2: Reunion

Retina Vol. 3: Fallen Soldiers

Robert Silverberg's COLONIES Vol. 1

Robert Silverberg's COLONIES Vol. 2

Roly Poly

Rosco Alien Photographer Vol. 1

Sacrifice of Darkness

Scare City

Seen Vol. 1: Edmonia Lewis

Seven Secrets #3

Shades of Magic: The Steel Prince #2 - #4

Shades of Magic Vol. 1: The Steel Prince

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Shang-Chi (2020) #1 - #5

Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 1: Brothers & Sisters

Shinobi: Ninja Princess: Lightning Oni #1 - #3

Skyward: Into the Grim

Solo: A Star Wars Story Adaptation (2018-2019) #1 - #7

Something is Killing the Children #11

Sonic: Bad Guys #1 (of 4)

Son of the Gun Vol. 1: Born in Trash

Son of the Gun Vol. 2: The Minister’s Dogs

Son of the Gun Vol. 3: Flesh and Filth

Son of the Gun Vol. 4: Sinner and Saint

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—Too Long a Sacrifice #2 - #3

Star Wars: Age Of Republic - Darth Maul (2018) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Republic - Obi-Wan Kenobi (2019) #1

Star Wars: Age Of Republic - Qui-Gon Jin (2018) #1

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2020-) #4 - #5

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 1: Fortune And Fate

Star Wars: From The Journals Of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: The High Republic (2021-) #1

States of Mind

Steven Universe Vol. 8: To Be Happy

Strangelands #1 - #8

Streets of Paris, Streets of Murder: The Complete Graphic Noir of Machette & Tardi Vol. 2

Superman Isn't Jewish (But I Am...Kinda) Vol. 1

Super Zombies Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Animated 2003 #1 - #7

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn Vol. 1: From The Ashes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #109

The Alliance of the Curious

The Alliance of the Curious Vol. 1: Sapiens

The Alliance of the Curious Vol. 2: Neandertalensis

The Anthology of Mind

The Big Country

The Circle #4 - #5

The Circle Vol. 1

The Complete Dracula

The Consultant #1

The Dark Knight Strikes Again #1 - #3

The Fire of Theseus

The Fire of Theseus Vol. 1: Survive

The Fire of Theseus Vol. 2: Conquer

The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age

The Freebooters

The Fun Never Stops!: An Anthology of Comic Art 1991–2006

(Image credit: Humanoids)

The Incal: Digital Omnibus

The Incal Vol. 2: The Luminous Incal

The Incal Vol. 3: What Lies Beneath

The Incal Vol. 4: What is Above

The Incal Vol. 5: The Fifth Essence - The Dreaming Galaxy

The Incal Vol. 6: The Fifth Essence - Planet DiFool

The Lie and How We Told It

The Life of a Coat

The Lone Ranger & Tonto Vol. 1

The Lone Ranger Vol. 1: Now And Forever

The Lone Ranger Vol. 1: Omnibus

The Lone Ranger Vol. 1 #16 - #25

The Lone Ranger Vol. 2: Lines Not Crossed

The Lone Ranger Vol. 2 #1 - #25

The Lone Ranger Vol. 3: Scorched Earth

The Lone Ranger Vol. 4: Resolve

The Lone Ranger Vol. 5: Hard Country

The Lone Ranger Vol. 6: Native Ground

The Lone Ranger Vol. 7: Back East

The Lone Ranger Vol. 8: The Long Road Home

The Lost City of Heracleon

The Magicians: New Class

The Metabarons: Digital Omnibus

The Metabaron Vol. 1: Wilhelm, The Techno-Admiral

The Metabaron Vol. 2: Khonrad, The Anti-Baron

The Metabaron Vol. 3: Orne-8, The Techno-Cardinal

The Metabaron Vol. 4: Simak, The Transhuman

The Metabaron Vol. 5: Rina, The Meta-Guardianess

The Metabaron Vol. 6: No Name, The Techno-Baron

The Mueller Report: Graphic Novel

The Quotable Giant Days

The Red Mother #8 - #9

The Technopriests Omnibus

The Twilight Man

Tomboy #11 - #12

Tomboy Vol. 3: No Absolution

Tonta

Toyetica #1 - #4

Toyetica Vol. 1

Transformers (2010-2011) #10 - #28

Transformers (2019-) #22 - #23

Transformers Vol. 2: The Change In Their Nature

Transformers ‘84: Secrets and Lies #3 (of 4)

Unlovable Vol. 1

Vampblade Season 2 #1 - #9

Vampblade Vol. 4

Vampblade Vol. 5: Danger Doll Squad

Vamplets: The Nightmare Nursery #2 - #4

Vamplets: The Undead Pet Society #1

Versailles: My Father's Palace

Vision: Director's Cut (2017) #1 - #6

Vision: The Complete Series

Vivisectionary

Voracious #8: Feeding Time Issue #4

Voracious #9: Feeding Time Issue #5

Voracious Vol. 2: Feeding Time

Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse Vol. 1: Race to Death Valley

Walt Disney Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck Vol. 1: The Son of the Sun

War of Kings #1 - #6

We Ate Wonderbread

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2

Where Are You, Leopold? Vol. 1: The Invisibility Game

Wings of Light Vol. 1

Wings of Light Vol. 2

Wolverine (2020-) #7 - #9

Wolverine & Jubilee: Curse of the Mutants

Wolverine & Jubilee #1 - #4

Wolverine by Benjamin Percy Vol. 1

Wynd #3 - #5

Zombie Tramp: Origins #1 - #3

Zombie Tramp #0, #39 - #41

Zombie Tramp Easter Special

Zombie Tramp Vol. 10: Gory Road

Zombie Tramp Vol. 11: Demon Dames and Scandalous Games

Zombie Tramp Vol. 2 #2 - #4

